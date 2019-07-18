Unai Emery Insists He Will Give Young Players a Chance Following Impressive Bayern Win

Arsenal manager Unai Emery has praised the impact of youth in Arsenal's pre-season campaign so far, highlighting Edward Nketiah in particular following his last-minute winner against Bayern Munich.

Emery has tried two experimental line-ups in the Gunners' first two games in pre-season, and insists that more young players will be allowed to prove if they can make it into the Arsenal first-team ahead of the upcoming Premier League campaign.

Timothy Nwachukwu/GettyImages

This comes after an uplifting display from the Gunners against German champions Bayern Munich at the Dignity Health Tennis Center on Thursday, with 20-year-old English striker Eddie Nketiah poking in a last gasp goal to seal the victory for Emery's side.

Emery seems keen to promote and nurture the talents of youth at Arsenal, with the Gunners finishing the game against Bayern with a front four of Reiss Nelson, Eddie Nketiah, Bukayo Saka and Tyreece John-Jules - all four being products of Arsenal's academy.

After the game Emery spoke highly of his team, via Football London, stating that: "Our responsibility in this club for the history, present and future is to give young players chance. If they deserve minutes they'll get minutes. I’m very happy with them and their work.





"We are in the pre-season. Our objective was to take rhythm, take minutes and have confidence playing and also use different players mixed with the experienced players. We want to use different young players to help. Some players will be with us in pre-season, some players will be with us in the season. Each minute they show their performance against big players.

MARK RALSTON/GettyImages

"It depends on their performance. Against Colorado Rapids a lot of young players played. We need them for the moment but also in the future. We are going to play against Fiorentina on Saturday and will use young players. It's another chance for them to show us how they can respond."





After their impressive performance, Arsenal move on to play Fiorentina on Saturday at the Bank of America Stadium in North Carolina.