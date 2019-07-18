Wilfried Zaha Tells Crystal Palace He Wants to Leave in Order to Join Bigger Club

By 90Min
July 18, 2019

Crystal Palace forward Wilfried Zaha has told the club that he wants to leave as soon as he returns for pre-season, following his involvement in the Africa Cup of Nations this summer.

The 26-year-old has already been the subject of a £40m bid from Arsenal ahead of the 2019/20 season, with manager Unai Emery listing Zaha as his top priority in the transfer market.

Crystal Palace rejected their offer outright, but Sky Sports claim that Zaha has now told the club that he wants to leave Selhurst Park this summer.

Zaha's decision to effectively hand in a transfer request is expected to force Arsenal into action once again, with journalist Kaveh Solhekol suggesting that the Gunners could submit an improved offer for the Ivory Coast international 'in the coming days'.

The club are boosted knowing that Arsenal are Zaha's destination of choice this summer, with the prospect of playing alongside Alexandre Lacazette and Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang too good to turn down.

But Palace manager Roy Hodgson has already confirmed that Arsenal are still short over their valuation of Zaha this summer, with their London rivals only willing to pay half of the forward's reported £80m to £100m price tag.

As recently as last week, it had been suggested that Zaha's representatives believed a move to north London could be off completely off the cards due to the two clubs' difference in valuation.

Zaha's price tag has also seen Arsenal target Grêmio forward Everton Cebolinha in a move which appears to have been orchestrated by the club's new technical director Edu Gaspar.

But following Zaha's decision to tell Crystal Palace to find him a new club in time for his return in a few weeks, Arsenal will likely be encouraged to submit an improved offer in an attempt to force their London rivals into selling this summer.

