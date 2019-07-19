Bayern Munich Looking to Beat Spurs to Signing of Real Betis Star Giovani Lo Celso

Bayern Munich have entered the race to sign Real Betis midfielder Giovani Lo Celso, with Tottenham Hotspur yet to finalise a deal for the 23-year-old.

Lo Celso is believed to have handed in a transfer request to try force through a move away from Seville, with Spurs thought to be incredibly keen on bringing the Argentine to London this summer.

Aitor Alcalde/GettyImages

However, Sport Bild journalist Christian Falk has revealed that Bayern have entered the race for Lo Celso, for whom Betis are hoping to recoup a fee in the region of €75m.

Betis are prepared to part ways with their star midfielder, but only for the right price – which is a problem for Spurs, who recently broke their transfer record to sign Tanguy Ndombele for around £54m.

Bayern are currently in the midst of a squad overhaul, with club officials eager to recruit a number of young players to try and bring down the average age of the squad. Lucas Hernandez, Benjamin Pavard and Jann-Fiete Arp have already arrived this summer, whilst there are a number of other players in their sights.

Alexander Hassenstein/GettyImages

Manchester City's Leroy Sane and Chelsea's Callum Hudson-Odoi are two of Bayern's top targets, and it appears as though Lo Celso has now joined them on Niko Kovac's wish list.

Last season, the Argentine racked up an impressive 16 goals and six assists for a mid-table Betis side, and it is believed that he is keen to take the next step in his career and play regularly for a team in the Champions League.

Spurs' run to the final of the competition last season will have impressed Lo Celso, but their hesitance to meet Betis' demands appears to have opened the door for Bayern.

DOUGLAS MAGNO/GettyImages

The proposed €75m fee would likely not be a problem for Bayern, after president Uli Hoeness confirmed that the club would be willing to part ways with up to €80m for the right signing.

Nevertheless, Bayern would likely look to negotiate a reduced fee for Lo Celso, so as to preserve some funds for their other transfer targets.