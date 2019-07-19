Callum Hudson-Odoi Set for Enormous Wage Hike as Winger Agrees New Chelsea Offer

It once seemed inevitable that Callum Hudson-Odoi would leave Chelsea, but a lot can change in a short time in football.

Back in January, the 18-year-old was in a state of flux, unsure of his role in the Chelsea team going forward, with Bayern Munich looking like a more tempting prospect by the minute.

Now, however, he is set for a key role under Frank Lampard, and one that will be pre-empted with an eye-watering new deal worth a minimum of £100,000 per week, if reports are to be believed.

Justin Setterfield/GettyImages

Yep, according to the Mail, the new boss has made tying down the 18-year-old England winger (who has made fewer than 30 competitive first-team appearances for the Blues) one of his first orders of business. The club have tabled the offer of a new five-year deal that will see his salary match the contributions he is expected to make in the first team once he recovers from injury.

He is now 'ready' to sign the deal, having been given a new lease of life under Lampard and his former Under-18s boss Jody Morris, as he now feels he will be given the opportunities he was uncertain of under Maurizio Sarri.

While many nonetheless expected him to press on and nail down a place in the side this season, his new-found importance is perhaps necessitated by circumstance, with the Blues unable to bring in any new signings to replace outgoing talisman Eden Hazard.

Mike Hewitt/GettyImages

Christian Pulisic, who signed from Borussia Dortmund in January, will go some way towards doing so, but the size of the task means it is likely to be a two-man job - especially with Pedro and Willian both now the wrong side of 30.

If he can find the form which saw him score five goals and register five assists despite starting just 12 matches and making a cluster of substitute appearances last campaign, it certainly seems as if the 18-year-old will be worth the investment.