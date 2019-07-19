Everton's Move to Arsenal Thrown into Doubt as Gremio 'Receive No Offers' for Winger

Everton's proposed move to Arsenal has been thrown into doubt, as a new report from Brazil claims that Gremio are yet to even receive an offer for the winger.

The 23-year-old has been touted as one of Arsenal's primary targets in recent weeks alongside Celtic's Kieran Tierney and Saint-Etienne William Saliba.

Pedro Vilela/GettyImages

Negotiations were believed to be in advanced stages, with the Arsenal medical team even reported to have travelled to Porto Alegre already in order to seal the deal.





However, Brazilian paper Guild (via Esporte) insist that Gremio are yet to field an official offer for their prized asset this summer.

This would mean that Arsenal, while quite possibly interested, are no further along than the 'avalanche' of other sides that Gremio expect offers from.

In the absence of official bids, the Gremio board have admitted that 'consultations' over a potential transfer have taken place, although they remain firm on holding out for the entirety of his €40m release clause, which would see the Gunners a huge chunk of their reported transfer budget on the 23-year-old.

Pedro Vilela/GettyImages

While many reports this week may have jumped the gun somewhat, the sheer amount of smoke surrounding the speculation suggests there is a fire burning somewhere.

Everton would become Arsenal's second signing of the summer after fellow Brazilian Gabriel Martinelli arrived earlier in the window.