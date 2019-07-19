Harry Kane Admits He Still Doesn't Want to Watch 2019 Champions League Final Back

Harry Kane has opened up about his inability to get over the Champions League final, in which a below par Liverpool defeated Tottenham 2-0 in Madrid.

The Spurs and England star insisted that he intends to use the pain of last month's defeat to make a more sustained push for the Premier League crown, and go one step further to achieve Champions League glory.

Kane rushed back from injury to make himself available for the final and, although Mauricio Pochettino did select him, he appeared off the pace and was unable to have a major influence.

GABRIEL BOUYS/GettyImages

The World Cup golden boot winner managed 17 goals from 28 appearances in the Premier League last season, leaving Pochettino little choice but to make the controversial decision to drop semi-final hat-trick hero Lucas Moura from the starting XI in Madrid.

The Telegraph quote the Spurs star admitting: "When you get to those big games and you don’t quite perform the way you know you can, that’s always the bit that hurts you the most. I haven’t [watched the final back]. I don’t want to watch it.





“The gaffer made a decision on what he thought was the best for the team and it obviously didn't work out in our favour."

The 25-year-old continued: "It makes you stronger, it makes you more determined, it builds the fire in the belly to get back there and, when we do hopefully get back there, prove a point. It starts now, the hard work, determination and focus for a big season and hopefully we can win that trophy [Premier League]."

Catherine Ivill/GettyImages

Spurs have travelled to Singapore and will face Juventus in the International Champions Cup on Sunday. New signing Tanguy Ndombele is part of the squad that has travelled and is in line to make his debut.

In his interview, Kane went on to talk about the relationship that Moussa Sissoko has formed with the new midfielder, saying: “He’s settled in well. Moussa Sissoko has been like a big brother to him."