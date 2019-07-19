Jan Vertonghen Refuses to Commit to Tottenham Future as Spurs Face Defensive Upheaval

Jan Vertonghen has insisted that he is still happy in north London, but refused to commit to signing a new contract at Tottenham when speaking on the club's pre-season tour.

The Belgian has been an invaluable member of the squad since his move in July 2012, but injury issues limited his appearances last season as he approaches the twilight of his career, currently 32 years old.

Dean Mouhtaropoulos/GettyImages

Spurs have travelled to Singapore to continue their pre-season preparations and Vertonghen spoke to reporters (via the Evening Standard) on his arrival – insisting that he wants to be at Tottenham, but leaving the door open for an exit either this summer or at the end of his contract in 12 months.

"I've got a year left, I will have to see what happens," he said. "I love being here. I feel great with the manager, he’s been supporting me and making me a better player. I’ve got everything I want. It’s the best club to play for at the moment."

Kieran Trippier was the first defender of the summer out the door of the Tottenham Hotspur Stadium when he completed his surprise move to Atletico Madrid this week, and others are set to follow him out. Elsewhere, the future of key playmaker Christian Eriksen is up in the air after he admitted to wanting a new challenge.

Dan Istitene/GettyImages

Spurs will come into the season hoping to build on a campaign which saw them reach last month's Champions League final, and have already completed the club record signing of Tanguy Ndombele for €62m.