Jurgen Klopp 'Cannot Imagine' Leaving Liverpool as He Gives Update on Contract Situation

By 90Min
July 19, 2019

Liverpool manager Jurgen Klopp has insisted that he 'cannot imagine' not being Reds boss, highlighting his commitment to the club and quashing speculation that he could walk away or refuse to enter negotiations about extending his contract beyond its current 2022 expiry.

Since signing a fresh six-year contract in 2016, Klopp has overseen a Liverpool rise that culminated in Champions League glory last season. His squad also recorded an incredible 97-point tally in the Premier League and domestic glory is still an elusive target to aim for.

George Wood/GettyImages

"I will not leave before the contract is ending. That is my side. That is why a contract is important," Klopp is quoted as saying by the Daily Telegraph.

"We have enough time to make decisions in that department. There is no need to do it now. Three years is really a bit early to be concerned. It is just a contract."

In further comments published by the Daily Mail, he added, "I cannot imagine a day [when I will not be Liverpool manager] but it is not important. I don't want ever to be in a situation where people are annoyed that I am still here. That's the truth. You have that situation in football.

"It must always be a win-win situation.

Matthias Hangst/GettyImages

"At this moment, it is 100 per cent and we will see how long that will be. Whatever discussions came up...that I will finish for sure in three years, that I will sign a contract and all that stuff. I have three years. It is all good. I love this team - they are brilliant.

"The age group of the boys is good; my age is good for what I have to do. The owners like what I do; I like what the owners are doing. I will not leave before the contract is ending. There is no need to [renew] it now."

Preparations for the new season continue. Having so far played friendlies against Tranmere Rovers and Bradford City, Liverpool will face their first real test of pre-season on Saturday when they meet Borussia Dortmund, Klopp's old team, at Notre Dame University in Indiana.

KAMIL KRZACZYNSKI/GettyImages

Liverpool will then face Sevilla in Boston the following day, with a final tour game against Sporting CP in New York on 25 July. Napoli and Lyon await the Reds back in Europe before the end of the month.

You May Like

More Soccer

Forgot Password

close

Please enter your email address associated with the account so we can help reset your password.

 

Enter valid email address

Manage Profile

close

Edit Favorite Teams

close

Remove or add teams to and from your list of favorites

Teams In Your Area

Add more favorite teams from the list below based on your geolocation

    My Teams

      Combined-Shape Close
        • No team results found.

      Edit Favorite Writers

      close

      Remove or add writers to and from your list of favorites

      My Favorite Writers

      Add Writers

      .
      View Profile
      Full Scoreboard
      HOLE YARDS PAR R1 R2 R3 R4
      OUT
      HOLE YARDS PAR R1 R2 R3 R4
      IN
      Eagle (-2)
      Birdie (-1)
      Bogey (+1)
      Double Bogey (+2)
      Modal message