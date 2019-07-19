#LampardOut: Social Media Reacts as Football Manager Cult Hero Scores Winner Against Chelsea

July 19, 2019

Leandro Damiao? Remember him? The Brazilian striker that was the next best thing up until the point he turned 29 (when?!) and was playing in Japan all of a sudden? Yeah, he's just scored the winning goal for J-League side Kawasaki Frontale in a pre-season victory over Chelsea.

The defeat comes a little over a week after Frank Lampard's first friendly in charge ended in a 1-1 draw with Irish side Bohemian FC and it's may be only pre-season, but the very early signs aren't exactly the best.

But hey, at least he still has the transfer window to bring a few players in and...oh. Awkward.

Anyway, in suitably Chelsea fashion, some fans already seem to have had it with the embarrassing results.

 

Not everyone was overreacting. Just most. 

Chelsea travel to Manchester United in their opening match of the season, three weeks from Sunday. You know it's a bad one when even the United fans think they're hard. 

There was a lot of love for goalscorer Damiao, the Brazilian who somehow never actually played in Europe despite speculation to the contrary virtually every summer, and the odd January. Maybe now he'll finally get that move to Tottenham...

Back at Chelsea, Christian Pulisic made his debut from the bench in what was a strong Blues side, and impressed some despite the circumstances.

Japanese football, never change. 

