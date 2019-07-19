LampardOut: Social Media Reacts as Football Manager Cult Hero Scores Winner Against Chelsea

Leandro Damiao? Remember him? The Brazilian striker that was the next best thing up until the point he turned 29 (when?!) and was playing in Japan all of a sudden? Yeah, he's just scored the winning goal for J-League side Kawasaki Frontale in a pre-season victory over Chelsea.

The defeat comes a little over a week after Frank Lampard's first friendly in charge ended in a 1-1 draw with Irish side Bohemian FC and it's may be only pre-season, but the very early signs aren't exactly the best.

But hey, at least he still has the transfer window to bring a few players in and...oh. Awkward.

Anyway, in suitably Chelsea fashion, some fans already seem to have had it with the embarrassing results.

Drawing with Irish Leprechauns and now losing to Japanese part timers? Enough is enough, #LampardOut — Joey (@TammyBaebraham) July 19, 2019

Not everyone was overreacting. Just most.

No need to be over reactionary. It's only pre season and we played a lot of deadwood especially in the 2nd half who won't be here next season. We look very unfit at times and this game shows how important Jorginho is to our team. — Daniel Evans (@Daniel_Evans56) July 19, 2019

Toxic and plastic fans all over! If you guys don't have the balls to support the club and manger go find another team to support! Gosh!! — Benny Mens (@apagya_mensah) July 19, 2019

Chelsea travel to Manchester United in their opening match of the season, three weeks from Sunday. You know it's a bad one when even the United fans think they're hard.

Wan-Bissaka passes to James

James passes to Sanchez

OHHH WHAT A GOAL



Utd 12 - 0 Chelsea 25th minute. — Gareth (@Gareth_Utd) July 19, 2019

We’re beating these bums 6-0 — Martins.🔰 (@martins_Ma7) July 19, 2019

There was a lot of love for goalscorer Damiao, the Brazilian who somehow never actually played in Europe despite speculation to the contrary virtually every summer, and the odd January. Maybe now he'll finally get that move to Tottenham...

Goal for Kawasaki Frontale. Damiao heads in from close range to give the hosts the lead in the 88th minute.



1-0 #CFCinJapan — Chelsea FC (@ChelseaFC) July 19, 2019

Cannot believe, in 2019, I am finally watching Leandro Damiao play — Adam Hurrey (@FootballCliches) July 19, 2019

Spurs legend Leandro Damiao getting one over Fat Frank is it https://t.co/aDC8ldkq47 — The Tottenham Way (@TheTottenhamWay) July 19, 2019

We chose not to sign Damiao all those years ago so he could single handedly destroy Chelsea in a Japanese pre-season game



Daniel Levy's done it again https://t.co/jvqS8Rfc2o — Ben (@thfcBG) July 19, 2019

Back at Chelsea, Christian Pulisic made his debut from the bench in what was a strong Blues side, and impressed some despite the circumstances.

Christian Pulisic is on! Our new signing replaces Mason Mount.



0-0 [65'] #CFCinJapan pic.twitter.com/LI3XyxtONd — Chelsea FC (@ChelseaFC) July 19, 2019

Pulisic displaying some nice touches since coming on. Sharpness is less of an issue for him, less than two weeks removed from the Gold Cup final. Positive flashes from Barkley too #cfc — Liam Twomey (@liam_twomey) July 19, 2019

Lampard on Pulisic display: "Good, good, he has been here a couple of days really in terms of training, so have been really impressed.



"He's comfortable on the ball and I think he should have had a penalty towards the end of the game." #CFC — Bridge News 📰 (@cfc_wale) July 19, 2019

Japanese football, never change.