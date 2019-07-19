German wonderkid Kai Havertz has opened up about his future admitting that the plan is to leave Bayer Leverkusen to take 'the next step' at some point, although when remains unclear.

The 20-year-old enjoyed a stunning season in 2018/19 scoring 17 times from attacking midfield. Often likened to compatriots Michael Ballack and Mesut Ozil, Havertz is ranked among the most valuable young talents in the world, with a host of clubs - headlined by Liverpool and Barcelona- linked with his signature.

Speaking to Bild, the young midfielder, who appears set to stay at the BayArena at least one more year, addressed questions over his future.

He said: "I am honest, at some point the next step must come for me. But I’m not going to worry about when exactly that will happen. What counts now is Bayer Leverkusen. We still have a lot to do.

"Leverkusen very quickly signalled that they wanted to keep me. That’s why it wasn’t an issue for me. Now I’m starting my 10th year here, maybe we can make it a golden one for the club. What will happen afterwards has not yet been decided. There is no club where I have already signed."

Havertz also specifically addressed the links to Bayern Munich but stayed coy on the subject.

He continued: "I really don’t know yet whether FC Bayern is the next and right step for me. I also don’t know whether foreign countries would not be more suitable for me. I really don’t think too much about it at the moment.

"I have that self-confidence [to play for Bayern], yes. But the same applies to other clubs as well."

In the same article along with Havertz's quotes, Bild namechecked both Liverpool and Barcelona as 'interested' in the youngest player in the history of the Bundesliga to reach 50 appearances.

A move to the Reds at some stage shouldn't be discounted, particularly after manager Jurgen Klopp, speaking to Liverpool's official website, admitted that he would be open to strengthening his squad with the right player.

“I’m happy with the team, we are really happy. We have to see if we find maybe one position, if we find something for it, but there’s no real pressure because it’s not about signing a player. We have solutions for all the situations.

“Do we have exactly the solution that everybody from outside would be 100 per cent happy? I don’t think so because people want to have world-class here, world-class here and the guy on the bench has to be world-class as well.

“That’s not so easy. But we are of course working on it.”