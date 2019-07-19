Paddy Power 'Unsponsor' Huddersfield After Revealing Viral Kit Launch Was a Hoax (Shock)

Huddersfield Town will officially be 'unsponsored' by Paddy Power this season after the online bookmaker revealed that the club's viral shock kit launch was actually a hoax as part of a new social media campaign.

Set for life back in the Championship in 2019/20, Huddersfield unveiled a brand new home kit earlier this week. The design was the Terriers' customary blue and white stripes, but it also featured a huge diagonal sash across the front emblazoned with the Paddy Power branding.

We’ve decided to take the plunge and sponsor @htafcdotcom. All we need now are a few ideas to make the most of it… pic.twitter.com/X3yITdFJds — Paddy Power (@paddypower) July 15, 2019

The away kit even featured 110 Paddy Power logos to mark the club's 110th anniversary.

With sceptics unsure if it was legitimate, and critics highlighting the prevalence of betting companies in football sponsorship, many on social media were quick to dub it the worst kit they have ever seen. It even drew attention from the FA because the size and positioning of the enormous 'Paddy Power' logo contravened strict shirt sponsorship rules.

To further the myth that it was the real kit, Huddersfield actually wore the home shirt, complete with the sponsor sash, in a pre-season friendly against Rochdale.

George Wood/GettyImages

Now, however, the truth has come to light after Paddy Power explained what is really going on.

In reality, as part #SaveOurShirt, this season's Huddersfield shirts will have no sponsor, returning to a more classic look before football jerseys became tantamount to 'billboards'.

So yeah, our Huddersfield shirt WAS a fake. We're not just sponsoring them this season, we're UNsponsoring them too, through our Save Our Shirt campaign. #SaveOurShirt pic.twitter.com/5Q5XjQ9U2U — Paddy Power (@paddypower) July 19, 2019

Huddersfield will kick of the 2019/20 EFL Championship season with a home game against Derby County, last season's losing playoff finalist, on Monday 5 August.