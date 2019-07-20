Arsenal and Fiorentina will square off in the 2019 International Champions Cup on Saturday. Kickoff from the Bank of America Stadium in Charlotte, N.C., is slated for 6 pm ET.

For Arsenal, it's the club's second match in the ICC following a 2-1 win over Bayern Munich on Wednesday night at the LA Galaxy's Dignity Health Sports Park. Eddie Nketiah's 88th-minute goal was the difference.

Fiorentina also opened play in the preseason tournament of exhibitions with a 2-1 win, beating Chivas Guadalajara on Tuesday. After falling behind early, Fiorentina won on goals from Giovanni Simeone and Riccardo Sottil.

Here's how to watch Saturday's match:

Time: 6 p.m. ET

TV: None in the USA

Live Stream: You can watch the match via ESPN+

