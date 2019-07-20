Arsenal vs. Fiorentina Live Stream: How to Watch International Champions Cup

How to watch Arsenal battle Fiorentina in the International Champions Cup on Saturday, April 20.

By Michael Shapiro
July 20, 2019

Arsenal and Fiorentina will square off in the 2019 International Champions Cup on Saturday. Kickoff from the Bank of America Stadium in Charlotte, N.C., is slated for 6 pm ET. 

For Arsenal, it's the club's second match in the ICC following a 2-1 win over Bayern Munich on Wednesday night at the LA Galaxy's Dignity Health Sports Park. Eddie Nketiah's 88th-minute goal was the difference. 

Fiorentina also opened play in the preseason tournament of exhibitions with a 2-1 win, beating Chivas Guadalajara on Tuesday. After falling behind early, Fiorentina won on goals from Giovanni Simeone and Riccardo Sottil.

Here's how to watch Saturday's match:

Time: 6 p.m. ET

TV: None in the USA

Live Stream: You can watch the match via ESPN+

SI TV is now available on fuboTV. Watch Planet Futbol TV, SI’s soccer show starring Grant Wahl and Luis Miguel Echegaray, weekly on Fubo TV or anytime, anywhere here.

You May Like

More Soccer

Forgot Password

close

Please enter your email address associated with the account so we can help reset your password.

 

Enter valid email address

Manage Profile

close

Edit Favorite Teams

close

Remove or add teams to and from your list of favorites

Teams In Your Area

Add more favorite teams from the list below based on your geolocation

    My Teams

      Combined-Shape Close
        • No team results found.

      Edit Favorite Writers

      close

      Remove or add writers to and from your list of favorites

      My Favorite Writers

      Add Writers

      .
      View Profile
      Full Scoreboard
      HOLE YARDS PAR R1 R2 R3 R4
      OUT
      HOLE YARDS PAR R1 R2 R3 R4
      IN
      Eagle (-2)
      Birdie (-1)
      Bogey (+1)
      Double Bogey (+2)
      Modal message