How to watch Arsenal battle Fiorentina in the International Champions Cup on Saturday, April 20.
Arsenal and Fiorentina will square off in the 2019 International Champions Cup on Saturday. Kickoff from the Bank of America Stadium in Charlotte, N.C., is slated for 6 pm ET.
For Arsenal, it's the club's second match in the ICC following a 2-1 win over Bayern Munich on Wednesday night at the LA Galaxy's Dignity Health Sports Park. Eddie Nketiah's 88th-minute goal was the difference.
Fiorentina also opened play in the preseason tournament of exhibitions with a 2-1 win, beating Chivas Guadalajara on Tuesday. After falling behind early, Fiorentina won on goals from Giovanni Simeone and Riccardo Sottil.
Here's how to watch Saturday's match:
Time: 6 p.m. ET
TV: None in the USA
Live Stream: You can watch the match via ESPN+
