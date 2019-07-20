Bayern Munich and Real Madrid will go head-to-head in the International Champions Cup on Saturday, July 20, at NRG Stadium in Houston, Texas.

The contest marks Bayern Munich's second in the ICC after a 2-1 loss to Arsenal Wednesday night at the LA Galaxy's Dignity Health Sport Park. Bayern is also slated to play against AC Milan in Kansas City, Kan., before departing the USA.

A new-look Real Madrid begins its play in the annual preseason tournament of exhibition matches, where it's also set to face off against Arsenal and crosstown rival Atletico Madrid. Real Madrid has spent the offseason retooling, signing the likes of Eden Hazard, Luka Jovic, Ferland Mendy and Eder Militao in hopes of bouncing back following a disappointing 2018-19 season.

Here's how to watch the match:

Time: 8 p.m. ET

TV Channel: ESPN2, ESPN Deportes

Live Stream: You can stream the match via WatchESPN.

