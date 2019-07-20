Liverpool Set to Rival Leeds United in Race to Sign French Defender Enzo Valentim

Liverpool are set to rival Leeds United for the signature of highly-rated French defender Enzo Valentim this summer.

The Championship club have been monitoring the 18-year-old's progress and have been heavily linked with a move during this current window.

Valentim has already clocked 36 appearances for Reims II in the fourth tier of French football. He had previously come through the ranks at Tours and has been capped at Under-19 level for France. The young right back is widely regarded in French football as a hot prospect and future senior international.

George Wood/GettyImages

Footballer Insider understands that Liverpool are now ready to challenge Leeds for Valentim's services and bring the teenager to Anfield, where he would likely work with the youth team at the academy in Kirkby.

Such a move would be in keeping with Liverpool's most recent transfer activity, with Jurgen Klopp reportedly keen to sign emerging young talent and bring them through the ranks on Merseyside.

The Reds have already completed the signing of 17-year-old Dutch defender Sepp van den Berg this summer from PEC Zwolle. They are also closing in on Fulham's highly-rated attacking midfielder Harvey Elliott, once a compensation fee has been agreed between the two clubs.

Welcome to Liverpool FC, Sepp 🙌 #LFC have agreed a deal with PEC Zwolle for the transfer of Sepp van den Berg 🔴 https://t.co/Mf8uphGrAY — Liverpool FC (@LFC) June 27, 2019

Stoke City are also reported to be interested in Valentim, and along with Leeds would be able to offer the youngster regular first team football this season.

However, the lure of the Champions League holders and working under the guidance of Klopp and his team, could prove decisive in the chase for highly-rated French prospect.