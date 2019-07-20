Manchester United Backed to Secure Sean Longstaff Signing Late in Transfer Window

Manchester United have been backed to bring Sean Longstaff to Old Trafford this summer, despite their move for the Newcastle midfielder going quiet recently.

The proposed fee – the Magpies want about £50m – is proving a sticking point, with United refusing to be taken for a ride by selling clubs this summer (see: £45m for Aaron Wan-Bissaka, £75m+ for Harry Maguire).

Paul Kane/GettyImages

United have already splurged a combined £65m on summer recruits Daniel James and Wan-Bissaka, and Ole Gunnar Solskjaer is in the market for more significant recruits after another disappointing sixth placed finish last season.

Longstaff is believed to be high up the list of priorities and ESPN's Mark Ogden – speaking on the Transfer Talk podcast – has claimed United are confident they can get their man for the right price, explaining that Newcastle are aware they won't get anywhere near £50m for the 21-year-old.

“Sean Longstaff is a player that has got potential," he said. "I think they’ll [Manchester United] still keep plugging away at that one. I think United at some point will get their man. But I expect it to run into the last week of the window.





“He’s a Newcastle lad so it will be hard for Newcastle to let him go - but I think Newcastle tend to sell when the price is right. I think at the moment we’re just seeing negotiation tactics. Newcastle are holding out for £50m - they won’t get that, nobody will pay that for Sean Longstaff."

Stephen Pond/GettyImages

Odgen also pointed to a tumultuous time at Newcastle, with the recent change in management and potential change of ownership. The Magpies are in need of funds for new recruits, raising £30m from the sale of Ayoze Perez to Leicester, and are on the brink of spending somewhere in the region of £45m on Joelinton from Hoffenheim..





New boss Steve Bruce has moved quickly to rubbish reports of any more significant Newcastle exits this summer, specifically ruling out Longstaff's switch to United.