Mason Greenwood is having quite the summer with Man United and manager Ole Gunnar Solskjaer is taking notice.

After scoring the opener and his first senior goal against Leeds United earlier this week, the 17-year-old grabbed another for the Red Devils as his goal secured a 1-0 win against Inter Milan as part of the team's summer preparations in the International Champions Cup.

It was late in the second half and shortly after Solskjaer made full roster changes, which included Greenwood's introduction, Man United continued to dominate in possession against the Italian side and eventually earned a free kick from the left hand side. That's when Ashley Young delivered a cross in the box, which was not properly clearly by Inter causing Greenwood to capitalize and score a fantastic goal.

Man United beats Inter Milan in the International Champions Cup and it's all thanks to 17-year-old Mason Greenwood, who scores his second goal of the week

Greenwood continued to showcase his talents and most importantly, his tremendous confidence. Here he is embarrasing Milan Skriniar.

Mason Greenwood stop it, these people have families

pic.twitter.com/Rft8MWvC5W — DILLINGER 👹 (@DillanMUFC) July 20, 2019

Man United ended up winning 1-0 thanks to Greenwood's goal and despite his age, Solskjaer has already discussed of his abilities and the chances of him being part of United's first team for the upcoming season. "You see a talented boy there and he’s got every opportunity to make it as a Man United player," said Solskjaer this summer.

Obviously, nothing is guaranteed as Greenwood's development might also include a loan move to gain more experience. But so far this summer, United's latest academy product is making a very strong case for himself.