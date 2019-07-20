Mesut Ozil Defends Relationship With Unai Emery After Difficult First Season of Partnership

Mesut Ozil has denied rumours that he does not get along with Unai Emery, insisting that he has a positive relationship with the Gunners' boss despite a difficult first season for the pair.

Ozil endured a tough campaign in 2018/19 under the guidance of the Spaniard, starting only 20 Premier League fixtures and scoring just six times as the Gunners missed out on Champions League qualification for a second successive season.

Shaun Botterill/GettyImages

A combination of knee and back injuries hampered Ozil's form and limited his impact in Emery's debut campaign as Arsenal manager. Reports coming out of the north London club this summer have also suggested that they may be open to the idea of selling the 30-year-old playmaker, although his £350,000-a-week salary would be stumbling block for any potential transfer during this window.

Despite all of this negativity, Ozil told the media that the pair have a strong bond, saying: "I have a really good relationship with the coach so we are speaking a lot and he wants to help me and I want to help the team. I have had a lot of coaches in my career so of course every coach is different and wants something different from you as a player.

"I had a few injuries before the season started last year so of course I had a tough time. But at the end of the day, especially the end of the season, I played a lot of games."

The former Germany international went on to add: "What we spoke about, between me and the coach, I can’t tell you because if I say something now to you, in the future he does not want to speak to me again, so I have to take care of that. We are speaking a lot and he wants to help me and I know what I can do on the pitch. I want to help the team and I think it will be going well this season, for me and the team.”

Happy to be in LA 🇺🇸 for preseason. First training session is already done ✅ #YaGunnersYa #M1Ö @Arsenal pic.twitter.com/y5sd2IdwYv — Mesut Özil (@MesutOzil1088) July 12, 2019

Arsenal's preseason preparations continue with upcoming fixtures against Fiorentina and Real Madrid this month. Ozil will hope he can shake off his injury problems and impress Emery this summer, as he looks to recapture his scintillating best form and make a real impact in 2019/20.