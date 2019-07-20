Pedro Obiang Given Permission to Leave Pre-Season Tour to Finalise Move to Serie A Side

West Ham have given permission for Pedro Obiang to finalise a transfer to Serie A side Sassuolo accepting a bid from the Serie A club for their Spanish midfielder.





Obiang featured 29 times in all competitions for West Ham last season, but tellingly started just 12 times in the league under the management of Manuel Pellegrini.

The 27-year-old was brought to the club in 2015 by Slaven Bilic for around £5m from Sampdoria. He has since established himself as a first team regular in east London, clocking up 116 appearances in all competitions for the Hammers.

Marc Atkins/GettyImages

Football Insider report that the player will now say goodbye to his teammates, with whom he is currently on a preseason tour of China, and fly out to Italy to complete a medical ahead of completing a transfer to I Neroverdi.

Competition for midfield places at West Ham is hotting up, with Declan Rice establishing himself last season and Robert Snodgrass enjoying an improved campaign. With Jack Wilshere and the evergreen Mark Noble also set to feature regularly this season, it was clear Obiang had fallen down the pecking order at the London Stadium.

It has been a busy summer of transfers for the Hammers so far, with big money arrivals Pablo Fornals from Villarreal and Sebastian Haller from Eintracht Frankfurt joining to bolster the ranks for Pellegrini's side.

With a reported fee of £7m plus add-ons on the table, West Ham have clearly decided to cash in on their former Spain Under-21 international as they look to trim their squad ahead of the new season.