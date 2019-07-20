President Backs Real Madrid to Confirm New Signing 'In a Matter of Hours' After Deal With Zaragoza

Real Madrid will announce the arrival of attacking midfielder Alberto Soro 'in a matter of hours' after reaching an agreement with Real Zaragoza.

The 20-year-old only broke into Zaragoza's first-team last season but went on to make 31 appearances across all competitions, scoring two goals and picking up the same number of assists as the club secured a mid-table finish in the Segunda División.

Although there has been no official word over the deal from either side up until this point, Real Zaragoza president Christian Lapetra has claimed that an agreement to sell Soro to Real Madrid has already been reached.

"As president, I have to sign off on the sale and I want to announce Soro will join Real Madrid in a matter of hours," Lapetra said, quoted by AS (via OneFootball). "All that remains is to sign a deal that is already done."

It's understood that Soro will initially cost Real Madrid a €2.5m transfer fee, potentially rising to €5m depending on certain add-ons being met.

Rather than spending any time in the club's first-team or their Castilla side - where new signing Takefusa Kubo has been sent for the upcoming season - Soro will actually return to Real Zaragoza on a season-long loan.

Soro only signed a new contract extension at La Romareda in October, but the 20-year-old will now have the chance to join European football's most successful club.

He was also offered the chance to join Barcelona's B side this summer only to reject their approach in favour of pursuing a career in the Spanish capital.