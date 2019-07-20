RB Leipzig Give Liverpool Target Timo Werner Transfer Ultimatum as He Enters Final Year of Contract

RB Leipzig have told their star striker Timo Werner to make a decision over his future, as the German enters the final year of his contract. If a decision is not made soon, the club could actively look to offload him this summer.

The 23-year-old is widely regarded as one of the most exciting young talents in Europe, scoring 16 times and providing seven assists in 30 Bundesliga appearances last season. As a result, he has attracted major interest from across Europe.

Simon Hofmann/GettyImages

Werner has 11 months remaining on his current deal with the German side and although the club offered him a new deal back in January, the player has still not put pen to paper on a contract extension. Leipzig undoubtedly want to keep hold of their forward but they risk losing him for free next summer and are therefore demanding an answer.

"We do not want to set an ultimatum, but eventually we need a decision,” RB Leipzig's CEO Oliver Mintzlaff has claimed in Austria, as quoted by the Mirror.

"It is desirable that we have a solution before the league starts. We can and want to meet this timing.

Maja Hitij/GettyImages

"We are in constructive and good talks, which will lead to a result. We have submitted a contract offer to Timo and his consultant, we stand by that and we do not have to improve it."

The CEO continued: "It is legitimate for a young international to think about his future. But it is also legitimate that the club wants to extend this quality to players. Or that we just want to sell it.

"The topic of Werner has occupied the media more than we ourselves. But, of course, we will eventually need a decision."

Werner has been linked with moves to Bayern Munich and Liverpool in more recent times, and Mintzlaff himself admitted that it is unlikely the player would sign a new deal, back in April.

Boris Streubel/GettyImages

Leipzig face the prospect of losing the German for nothing next summer as a result of the cooling of interest from these clubs. Liverpool are yet to make a high-profile signing and Bayern appear keen to solve their issues on the wing.

The forward is attracting interest but as of yet, the forward is nowhere near securing a move away from RB Leipzig.