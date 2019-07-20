Transfer Rumors: Man United Rejects Inter's Offer for Lukaku

By Luis Miguel Echegaray
July 20, 2019

Man United has rejected Inter Milan's latest offer for Romelu Lukaku while Everton joins Arsenal in the pursuit Crystal Palace's Wilfried Zaha. Meanwhile, the Gunners are confident of securing deals for Celtic's Kieran Tierney and Real Madrid's Dani Ceballos. Read all the latest news and transfer rumors from Europe and beyond.  

Inter Milan's latest offer for Romelu Lukaku has been rejected, according to Sky Sports News. Inter reportedly made an offer of approximately $67 million with no add-ons but United rejected it as the club is looking for anything closer to $98 million, the same price it paid Everton back in 2017. 

Meanwhile, Sky Sports is also reporting that Arsenal is closing in on a deal for Celtic left-back Kieran Tierney and a loan move for Real Madrid midfielder Dani Ceballos. In terms of Wilfried Zaha, the Gunners are still eyeing the winger from Crystal Palace but Everton has apparently joined the race, per Evening Standard. Both will have to pay up to $100 million for his services, however. 

Aston Villa's busy summer continues as it is now nearing a deal for Kasimpasa and Egyptian winger Mahmoud Hassan but simply known as Trezeguet. The club is looking to bolster its squad after securing promotion to the Premier League and has already spent more than $125 million in players. Reports also have the club looking to finalize a deal with Man City midfielder Douglas Luiz. 

Speaking of the EPL champion, Pep Guardiola is looking to replace Vincent Kompany and is on the hunt for a center back, according to the Mirror. Harry Maguire from Leicester City has been looked at but the club thinks $112 million is too much for the player.

 

 

