Sven Mislintat Hits Out at Arsenal Top Brass 'Agendas' Which Led to His Early Emirates Exit

By 90Min
July 20, 2019

Former Arsenal head of recruitment Sven Mislintat has revealed the transfer strategy which led to his departure from the Emirates earlier this year.

Arsenal originally opted to pay Borussia Dortmund £2m in 2017 to secure the services of Mislintat, who had previously earned a reputation as one of the best talent-spotters in Europe. However, after just 14 months at Arsenal, Mislintat left the Gunners at the start of 2019 before being appointed sporting director at Stuttgart.

Speaking in a recent interview with Freunde 11 (via Goal), Mislintat has claimed that his departure was the culmination of unfulfilled promises and misdirection on Arsenal's part, saying: "Last summer there were leadership changes at Arsenal.

"It had actually been agreed that I would become technical director, so then I would be around the team on a daily basis. But the new leadership had their own agenda and other candidates. On top of that, we had different approaches."

Arsenal have come under fire for their lack of activity in the transfer market this summer and Mislintat went on to shed some light on some of the major changes that have contributed to their recent failures in the transfer market.

Timothy Nwachukwu/GettyImages

"Previously we had a strong systematic approach to transfers, a mixture of watching things live as well as quality data and video analysis. Arsenal actually owns their own data company.

"That meant that we acted independently, we knew about all markets and players in all positions that came into question. However, the new leadership work more strongly with what they are offered from clubs or agents through their own networks."

So far this summer, Arsenal have only been able to secure the signing of youngster 

Gabriel Martinelli, but they appear to still be in the hunt for Kieran Tierney and William Saliba.

You May Like

More Soccer

Forgot Password

close

Please enter your email address associated with the account so we can help reset your password.

 

Enter valid email address

Manage Profile

close

Edit Favorite Teams

close

Remove or add teams to and from your list of favorites

Teams In Your Area

Add more favorite teams from the list below based on your geolocation

    My Teams

      Combined-Shape Close
        • No team results found.

      Edit Favorite Writers

      close

      Remove or add writers to and from your list of favorites

      My Favorite Writers

      Add Writers

      .
      View Profile
      Full Scoreboard
      HOLE YARDS PAR R1 R2 R3 R4
      OUT
      HOLE YARDS PAR R1 R2 R3 R4
      IN
      Eagle (-2)
      Birdie (-1)
      Bogey (+1)
      Double Bogey (+2)
      Modal message