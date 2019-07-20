Sven Mislintat Hits Out at Arsenal Top Brass 'Agendas' Which Led to His Early Emirates Exit

Former Arsenal head of recruitment Sven Mislintat has revealed the transfer strategy which led to his departure from the Emirates earlier this year.

Arsenal originally opted to pay Borussia Dortmund £2m in 2017 to secure the services of Mislintat, who had previously earned a reputation as one of the best talent-spotters in Europe. However, after just 14 months at Arsenal, Mislintat left the Gunners at the start of 2019 before being appointed sporting director at Stuttgart.

Speaking in a recent interview with Freunde 11 (via Goal ), Mislintat has claimed that his departure was the culmination of unfulfilled promises and misdirection on Arsenal's part, saying: "Last summer there were leadership changes at Arsenal.

"It had actually been agreed that I would become technical director, so then I would be around the team on a daily basis. But the new leadership had their own agenda and other candidates. On top of that, we had different approaches."

Arsenal have come under fire for their lack of activity in the transfer market this summer and Mislintat went on to shed some light on some of the major changes that have contributed to their recent failures in the transfer market.



Timothy Nwachukwu/GettyImages

"Previously we had a strong systematic approach to transfers, a mixture of watching things live as well as quality data and video analysis. Arsenal actually owns their own data company.

"That meant that we acted independently, we knew about all markets and players in all positions that came into question. However, the new leadership work more strongly with what they are offered from clubs or agents through their own networks."

So far this summer, Arsenal have only been able to secure the signing of youngster

Gabriel Martinelli, but they appear to still be in the hunt for Kieran Tierney and William Saliba.