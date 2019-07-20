Tottenham Hotspur Flop Vincent Janssen Set to Finally Leave the Club This Summer

Tottenham Hotspur striker Vincent Jansse's north London nightmare looks set to be coming to and end, with a move to Mexican side Monterrey close to completion.

The Dutch striker has never settled in the Premier League and has struggled to find the form that he showed for AZ Alkmaar prior to his £17m move to Tottenham.

Having already signed Tanguy Ndombele and rumours of a £62m deal for Giovani Lo Celso on the verge of completion, Spurs manager Mauricio Pochettino is looking to raise some funds and clear some deadwood, with Janssen looking like he is one of the first to be on the chopping block.

Marc Atkins/GettyImages

Football.london reports that Liga MX side Monterrey have agreed to a deal for the Dutchman and a medical is said to have been booked for Monday so that the deal can be completed.

Having scored 27 goals in 34 appearances for Alkmaar in the Eredivisie, there were high hopes that Janssen could challenge Harry Kane for a starting berth or be, at the very least, a good back-up in case the Englishman were to get injured.

However, it soon came to light that the 25-year-old was not up to the standard as he managed a measly two goals in 27 appearances in the Premier League for Spurs in the 2016/17 campaign.

Therefore, he was loaned out to Turkish side Fenerbahce the next season where he rediscovered his scoring touch, only for injuries to plague his loan spell at the club.

CHRISTOPHE SIMON/GettyImages

He returned to the Lilywhites for the 2018/19 season, yet manager Pochettino decided that Janssen was no longer in his plans leaving the Dutchman with the reserve teams and barely play any competitive football.

A move away from England is what is needed for Janssen to rejuvenate his career and prove that the hype he built up in the Netherlands was more than just potential.