Antoine Griezmann Reveals Why He 'Can't Wait' to Play Alongside Lionel Messi at Barcelona

Following his €120m move to Barcelona this summer, Antoine Griezmann has confessed that he cannot wait to play and train alongside his new team mate Lionel Messi.

Messi is currently being afforded an extended break due to his involvement with Argentina's Copa America campaign earlier this summer, but will join up with the squad after they have returned from a pre-season trip to Japan.

Speaking to Marca, Griezmann admitted that he is excited for Messi's return, saying: "Yes, it will be amazing [to play alongside him].

"I'm excited to see what he's like day to day, what he's like in training, [I want to] catch him doing things in training that I will try to repeat or do in my own way and get to know him on and off the pitch. I can't wait for him to arrive. I will be ready to do whatever it takes: for him, for the club and for the players."

Griezmann was the main man at Atletico Madrid, but for the Blaugrana he will probably have to adjust to playing in the shadow of Barcelona's all-time top goalscorer.

The Frenchman's natural position is similar to that of Messi, but when questioned on whether he foresaw any problems in his relationship with the Argentine, Griezmann was not too worried, as he said: "Well, I'm not a difficult person.

"I like to be around people, to enjoy their company and I'm sure that we'll get on really well."

Barca continue their pre-season preparations on Tuesday against Chelsea in Midori-ku, Japan, but the first game in which fans will get to see Griezmann and Messi team up may come against Arsenal on August 4 at Camp Nou.