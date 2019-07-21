Antoine Griezmann Reveals Why He 'Can't Wait' to Play Alongside Lionel Messi at Barcelona

By 90Min
July 21, 2019

Following his €120m move to Barcelona this summer, Antoine Griezmann has confessed that he cannot wait to play and train alongside his new team mate Lionel Messi.

Messi is currently being afforded an extended break due to his involvement with Argentina's Copa America campaign earlier this summer, but will join up with the squad after they have returned from a pre-season trip to Japan.

Speaking to Marca, Griezmann admitted that he is excited for Messi's return, saying: "Yes, it will be amazing [to play alongside him]. 

"I'm excited to see what he's like day to day, what he's like in training, [I want to] catch him doing things in training that I will try to repeat or do in my own way and get to know him on and off the pitch. I can't wait for him to arrive. I will be ready to do whatever it takes: for him, for the club and for the players."

Griezmann was the main man at Atletico Madrid, but for the Blaugrana he will probably have to adjust to playing in the shadow of Barcelona's all-time top goalscorer.

OSCAR DEL POZO/GettyImages

The Frenchman's natural position is similar to that of Messi, but when questioned on whether he foresaw any problems in his relationship with the Argentine, Griezmann was not too worried, as he said: "Well, I'm not a difficult person. 

"I like to be around people, to enjoy their company and I'm sure that we'll get on really well."

Barca continue their pre-season preparations on Tuesday against Chelsea in Midori-ku, Japan, but the first game in which fans will get to see Griezmann and Messi team up may come against Arsenal on August 4 at Camp Nou.

You May Like

More Soccer

Forgot Password

close

Please enter your email address associated with the account so we can help reset your password.

 

Enter valid email address

Manage Profile

close

Edit Favorite Teams

close

Remove or add teams to and from your list of favorites

Teams In Your Area

Add more favorite teams from the list below based on your geolocation

    My Teams

      Combined-Shape Close
        • No team results found.

      Edit Favorite Writers

      close

      Remove or add writers to and from your list of favorites

      My Favorite Writers

      Add Writers

      .
      View Profile
      Full Scoreboard
      HOLE YARDS PAR R1 R2 R3 R4
      OUT
      HOLE YARDS PAR R1 R2 R3 R4
      IN
      Eagle (-2)
      Birdie (-1)
      Bogey (+1)
      Double Bogey (+2)
      Modal message