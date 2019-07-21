Bayern Munich 3-1 Real Madrid: Bundesliga Champions Smash Los Blancos in Houston

Bayern Munich bounced back from their defeat against Arsenal to beat Zinedine Zidane's Real Madrid in their second International Champions Cup fixture in Houston on Sunday.

Both clubs fielded strong starting lineups with Niko Kovac opting to use Manuel Neuer, David Alaba and Thiago, while Zidane gave a debut to big summer signing and new Galactico Eden Hazard who donned the number 50 - a homage to the first moon landing.

It was a tight match-up from the get-go as both teams looked to find the opener. Real Madrid went the closest early on with Manuel Neuer having to make crucial saves from close range efforts from Karim Benzema and Isco to keep the scores level.

Alexander Hassenstein/GettyImages

Bayern weren't able to create a great chance in the first ten minutes but broke the deadlock in the 15th after great work from Thomas Müller and David Alaba set up Corentin Tolisso to sweep home and make it 1-0.

Los Blancos pressed hard to find an equaliser as the first half drew to a close but rued the missed opportunities that Benzema, Hazard and Luka Modric all squandered.

The second half saw Real Madrid and Bayern make 11 and five changes respectively as Luka Jovic and Ferland Mendy were given their debuts for Los Merengues, while Robert Lewandowski and Leon Goretzka entered the fray for the Bavarians.

Vinicius Jr went really close to scoring for the La Liga outfit but Benjamin Pavard, on his second outing for Bayern, managed to block the shot before Sven Ulreich could make an attempt to save it.

Alexander Hassenstein/GettyImages

As Madrid kept attacking, gaps in the defence started to form and star striker Lewandowski was on hand to make them pay in the 67th minute. The Pole brought down a superb pass from Niklas Süle and expertly turned and finished past Keylor Navas to make it 2-0 and get his second goal in two games.

Just two minutes later Die Roten managed to make it three after Goretzka picked up a stray pass and found Serge Gnabry, who was unmarked in the penalty box and fired the ball into the back of the net to put the game beyond doubt.

New Bayern signing Sarpreet Singh missed a glorious opportunity to net his first ever goal for the club as his shot from close range went just past the post.

Despite the match being virtually over, Real were still on the attack and after Joshua Kimmich's horrendous back heel, new signing Rodrygo was put through on goal and was questionably brought down by onrushing keeper Sven Ulreich outside the box.

It had looked like a dive but Ulreich was given his marching orders and the €45m Brazilian scored the resulting free-kick in sensational fashion, putting it in the top corner.

Real Madrid will look to bounce back from their first pre-season game against Arsenal and the Bundesliga champions will be hoping that this win could kick start some more good performances starting with their next game against Milan.