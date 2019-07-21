Exclusive: Bayern Munich Consider Bid for Crystal Palace Star Wilfried Zaha

Bayern Munich are considering a move for Crystal Palace’s wantaway star Wilfried Zaha, having so far failed to sign any of their other targets.

The Ivory Coast international has made it clear to Palace he wants to leave the club and wanted to seal a move to Arsenal - the club he supported as a youngster. However, Arsenal’s opening offer of £40m is half the figure Palace are looking for.

GIUSEPPE CACACE/GettyImages

With Arsenal yet to raise their offer, it has been confirmed to 90min that Bayern are now considering making their own bid for Zaha as part of Niko Kovac's squad overhaul.

Bayern are looking to lower the average age of their squad, with veteran wingers Arjen Robben and Franck Ribery both leaving the club this summer. However, club officials have grown agitated over their failure to bring in new attacking midfielders, despite their best efforts.

Moves for Chelsea's Callum Hudson-Odoi, Manchester City's Leroy Sane and Real Madrid's Gareth Bale have all failed this summer. Hudson-Odoi is nearing a new contract at Stamford Bridge, whilst City have proven unwilling to part with Sane, even though the winger is keen on speaking to Bayern.

Francois Nel/GettyImages

Bale remains an option - especially after Zinedine Zidane confirmed he wants to part ways with the Welshman - but he shunned Bayern’s advances earlier in the summer as he remains determined to remain at the Santiago Bernabeu next season.

As a result, Zaha has now moved into their sights. The 26-year-old is widely expected to leave Selhurst Park this summer to join a side in the Champions League, but Palace's £80m asking price has made that far from simple.

Jordan Mansfield/GettyImages

Whilst that demand would likely be too high for Bayern, they would certainly be able to offer far more than the £40m bid lodged by Arsenal, in the hope of tempting Palace to sell for a slight discount.