Harry Kane: Twitter Reacts as Spurs' Forward Sends Shockwaves With Screamer From Halfway Line

The season hasn't even kicked off and Harry Kane is already doing stupidly good things with a football.

Absent for spells of last season through injury, it seems he hasn't lost his magic touch after scoring a sublime stoppage-time winner against Juventus in the International Champions Cup on Sunday.

With plenty of Mauricio Pochettino's youngsters rightfully going to earn the plaudits for a fine first half in which Erik Lamela's goal deservedly had them leading at half time, there's still only one name that will take the headlines.

Gonzalo Higuain and Cristiano Ronaldo turned the game on its head with two quickfire goals, before Lucas Moura struck an equaliser not long after.

The game looked destined for a penalty shootout with added time drifting away, but a certain Kane had slightly differing thoughts. And Twitter duly responded.

Nothing I like to see more than Szczesny getting beat from midfield by Kane #COYS pic.twitter.com/W2LG2CfPxn — Anthony Ruben (@Raymirez24) July 21, 2019

Retweet to spread the awareness for Tottenham Hotspur striker Harry Kane ending former Arsenal keeper Wojciech Szczesny’s career from the half-way line.



😂😭🤣#THFC #COYS pic.twitter.com/cV2VVhfwml — Last Word On Spurs🎙 (@LastWordOnSpurs) July 21, 2019

Harry Kane in the 93rd minute, first time from the half way line against Piemonte Calcio.



Madness. — 𝙁𝙐𝙏𝙒𝙄𝙕 (@FUTWIZ) July 21, 2019

HARRY KANE HAS JUST SCORED FROM THE HALFWAY LINE IN STOPPAGE TIME TO WIN THE GAME.



INCREDIBLE. pic.twitter.com/Y3AMF2ajtn — bet365 (@bet365) July 21, 2019

Harry Kane's goal was Unbelievable — Jodie (@whocrownedyou) July 21, 2019

Harry fucking Kane #COYS — Dale Aaron John (@DaleAaronJohn) July 21, 2019

Some fans even took time to poke holes in the theory that the Tottenham forward only scores poacher-esque goals.

A theory commonly associated with complete fools whose football knowledge doesn't stretch further than knowing Juventus play their football in Italy.

Harry Kane is such a tap-in merchant — jack (@jackradders_) July 21, 2019

Harry “Tap-In Merchant” Kane — Ollie Connors (@olliexcore) July 21, 2019

What a tap in by Kane. — ` (@lcfc_jamie11) July 21, 2019

There are always the pessimists, however.

Whether a joke or not, it remains a humorous approach to something as glorious as the strike we just witnessed.