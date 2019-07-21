Liverpool Tipped to Make Offer for Turkish Winger Abdulkadir Omur 'in Coming Days'

Liverpool are reported to be closing in on a deal for Turkish winger Abdulkadir Omur, as the Reds chase their second signing of the summer and continue to build for the future.

With Jurgen Klopp's first team in mint condition, having won the Champions League after finishing on a club record 97 points in the Premier League last term, there has been little room for immediate improvement within the squad, so attentions have turned to recruiting the next generation.

17-year-old Dutch defender Sepp van den Berg has already signed, with Fulham wonderkid Harvey Elliott expected to follow, and now reports in Turkey (chiefly Fanatik) claim that Tranbzonspor winger Omur will be the next priority.

CHARLY TRIBALLEAU/GettyImages

The 20-year-old is a bit further along in his development than the aforementioned duo, having racked up 71 senior appearances in Turkey as well as four caps for his country, and contributed directly to 15 goals in 32 games last season.

His form and style of play - which earned him the nickname 'the Turkish Messi - has caught the eye of the Reds, who are 'formulating a bid' that should come to fruition any day now, and is likely to include a loan-back agreement that will see the player continue his development in the Super Lig for the coming season.

Work permit issues complicate the deal somewhat, with Liverpool not entirely confident he would be granted one at present, but this could change in 12 months' time.

Marco Luzzani/GettyImages

The winger played predominantly from the right last season, but his versatility and competence with both feet meant he played on both the left and in central positions at times, so he could be viewed as a long-term replacement for any of the current front three.

No fee is mentioned in the report, but he is valued at around £15m - pocket change for the Reds in the current market.