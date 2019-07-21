PSG Sporting Director Claims 'No Concrete Offer' Has Been Made for Barcelona Target Neymar

Another twist in the Neymar saga? Well I never.

The Brazilian has made no secret about his desire to return to Barcelona just two years after joining the French side. Despite scoring 51 goals in 57 games in France, a combination of personal and injury issues as well as the club's failure in the Champions League have meant the move is perceived as a failure, and it is clear he already wants out.

Reports last week claimed Barca had indeed submitted a huge bid to secure his return, worth £90m plus PSG's pick of two players, but the sporting director of the Ligue 1 champions has thrown a spanner in the works, saying that they have received no 'concrete offers' for the Brazilian.

"Honestly, there is nothing different than the last time I talked about [Neymar]," he said via Le Parisien (as per Calcio Mercato).

“Nothing has changed since then and there is no concrete offer for him. Today he is a player of PSG but we will see what will happen in the future."

While Neymar has been the major story in Paris this summer, Les Parisiens have also been busy, as ever, on the signings front. They have brought in five so far, including Pablo Sarabia and former Manchester United midfielder Ander Herrera.

Leonardo, however, also said that as things stand, we shouldn't expect too much more incoming business, after discussions with coach Thomas Tuchel.

"We talked a lot with Tuchel about where the team lacked in the past, but now I think this squad is almost complete," he added.

“It's already very competitive. It has a bit of everything from young players to very experienced players. However, the market is still open and we will evaluate all the possibilities.”