4 Things We Learned From Liverpool's Hot-Tempered 2-1 Defeat to Sevilla

Liverpool's 2-1 defeat to Sevilla on Sunday will certainly make headlines, but for all the wrong reasons.

The hot-tempered affair was Liverpool's second pre-season defeat in a row, although there were definitely some positives to take from the game.

Here are four things we learned from the Reds' defeat to Sevilla.

Friendlies Aren't Always Friendly

This may have been a friendly, but there was certainly nothing pleasant about this game.

From the get-go, Sevilla looked up for a physical battle, which is usually not too much of a problem in football. However, Ever Banega's elbow on Harry Wilson, followed by Joris Gnagnon's horror tackle on Yasser Larouci, certainly left a bad taste in the mouth of Liverpool fans.

Larouci had to be carried off on a stretcher, whilst Gnagnon was quickly shown a red card for his kick. And some say friendlies are boring...

Andy Lonergan Is Actually Good

Don't lie, you probably laughed when you found out Liverpool had taken goalkeeper Andy Lonergan on tour. However, you shouldn't be laughing anymore.

Lonergan was in inspirational form against Sevilla, making a number of impressive saves to keep his side in the game, before he was withdrawn at half time.

Is he going to earn a Liverpool contract? Almost definitely not. However, on this form, Lonergan would make a top signing for someone in English football.

Liverpool Need Defensive Reinforcements

Jurgen Klopp's desire to rotate his squad only exposed the fact that he is not exactly blessed with many defenders. There is no senior backup to Andy Robertson, Trent Alexander-Arnold will have no deputy if Nathaniel Clyne leaves, and even a minor injury crisis could leave Klopp scrambling for numbers.

Young Nat Phillips started at centre-back, but whether Klopp would be prepared to start him over an extended period of time is a different question entirely. Quite simply, they need more defenders.

Joe Gomez is the versatile backup for every position, but what happens if he goes down with another injury? It's time to take a look at the transfer market.

Divock Origi Is a Machine

With Liverpool missing Mohamed Salah, Sadio Mane and Roberto Firmino, it should come as no surprise that they lacked fluidity in attack. Fortunately, Divock Origi is more than capable of filling in.

The Belgian boasts a scoring record that many can only dream of, and he added another in his 45 minutes of action against Sevilla. He may not be perfect, but Origi definitely scores goals.

If Liverpool are to compete for multiple trophies next season, they will need to rest some of their attacking stars at times. Origi looks ready to fight for this team when called upon, and he will surely be invaluable for Klopp next season.