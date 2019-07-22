David Alaba 'Offered' to Barcelona in Exchange for Ousmane Dembele After Failed Leroy Sane Bid

Bayern Munich are said to have offered David Alaba to Barcelona as part of a player-plus-cash deal for winger Ousmane Dembele.

The Bundesliga giants are believed to be on the lookout for a number of young wingers this summer, having seen both Franck Ribery and Arjen Robben walk away from the club.

Dembele is one of their primary transfer targets, and Mundo Deportivo claim Bayern have offered Alaba to Barcelona to try and tempt them to part ways with Dembele.

However, Barcelona have rejected the offer, as they remain committed to the Frenchman. They fear signing Neymar is an almost impossible task, so club officials want to keep Dembele around as competition for the likes of Antoine Griezmann, Luis Suarez and Lionel Messi.

Despite this rejection, they remain keen on signing Alaba as they are on the lookout for some competition to Jordi Alba at left-back, but they are not prepared to sacrifice Dembele to get him. Barcelona may make a separate offer for the 27-year-old, but are also monitoring Junior Firpo and Philipp Max.

Bayern are seemingly eager to part ways with Alaba, having spent heavily on Lucas Hernandez from Atletico Madrid. The Frenchman can play as a centre-back, but also on the left of defence, and it is thought that he could push Alaba down the pecking order at the Allianz Arena.

Mundo Deportivo add that, before turning to Barcelona, Bayern made a similar offer to Manchester City to sign Leroy Sane.

Again, their offer was rejected, with Pep Guardiola determined to hang on to Sane and eventually tie him down to a new contract.

With Bayern linked with a number of high-profile signings, their attempts to save some money by parting ways with Alaba certainly make sense. However, their efforts to sign their preferred targets - including Chelsea's Callum Hudson-Odoi - have been unsuccessful so far.

90min understands that they are now considering a move for Crystal Palace's Wilfried Zaha, given Arsenal are yet to come close to agreeing a deal for the Ivorian.