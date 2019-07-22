Georginio Wijnaldum: 5 of the Midfielder's Best Moments for Liverpool

On 22 July back in 2016, Liverpool unveiled new signing Georginio Wijnaldum from Newcastle.

The Reds secured the Dutchman for £23m on a five-year deal. Since then, Wijnaldum has developed into one of their most consistent players, making 139 appearances for the Merseyside club, scoring 13 goals and assisting his teammates a further 16 times.

He's had plenty of decent moments at Anfield and on his travels with Jurgen Klopp's side, and here we've collated some of his finest contributions for your reading pleasure.

Those Goals Against Barcelona

Wijnaldum's second half display for Liverpool against Barcelona could go down as one of the best substitute performances in history. Coming off the bench for Andy Robertson at half time, he turned the Champions League semi final on its head with two goals.

The midfielder powered a shot past Barcelona keeper Marc-Andre ter Stegen in the 53rd minute, giving Liverpool supporters hope. Just two minutes later Wijnaldum was wheeling away in celebration once more after heading home.

His goals against Barcelona went down in the history books as Liverpool completed a stunning comeback against the Catalan side.

His First Ever Away Goal for Liverpool

Wijnaldum's first away goal for Liverpool came in the Champions League semi final second leg against Roma during the 2017/18 season, and it played a massive part in their progression.

The Dutchman headed home a crucial goal midway through the first half. The goal proved important as Liverpool progressed to the final against Real Madrid on an aggregate score of 7-6 despite losing 4-2 on the night.

Overcoming Illness to Score That Chip Against Bournemouth

The Dutchman's chip against Bournemouth in the league last season was one of the best goals he's scored for Liverpool. It was weighted perfectly and gave Liverpool the breathing room they needed in the game.

The goal rounded off a very good performance for the number five, who bossed the midfield throughout the game. Liverpool ended up winning 3-0 and it emerged afterwards he had been vomiting and suffering with diarrhoea just two nights before.

Sorry if that's not what you wanted to read in a piece about a Champions League winner, but hey, what a trooper, ey?

Finally Scoring His First Premier League Away Goal



After his 59th away match as a Premier League player, Wijnaldum headed home against Spurs to score his first Premier League away goal.

It only took the midfielder roughly 4,600 minutes but he eventually corrected the imbalance that dogged his Premier League goal tally in a 2-1 victory at Wembley.





Following the game, Wijnaldum said as quoted by Liverpool's website: "It was a good place to get my first away goal, against a big team, a good team."

Winning the 2018/19 Champions League

Wijnaldum played a key role in Liverpool's Champions League winning campaign last season.

The midfielder featured in every single one of the Reds' games and produced some stunning displays.

Speaking to the Liverpool Echo after the club's triumph after the final against Tottenham, the Dutchman said: "Winning the Champions League has changed my life because you’ll always be a Champions League winner.

“There are a lot of great players who didn’t win that trophy, so it’s special."

Sounds like he was pretty chuffed after triumphing in Madrid in May. Can you blame him?