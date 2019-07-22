Juan Mata Wants 'Fantastic' Paul Pogba to Stay at Man Utd and Discusses Poor 2018/19 Season

By 90Min
July 22, 2019

Manchester United midfielder Juan Mata has hailed Paul Pogba as a positive influence and says he hopes the Frenchman will stay at the club to help them become the city's dominant team again.

Since the end of last season there have been non-stop rumours about Pogba leaving Old Trafford with interest coming from the likes of Juventus and Real Madrid.

The World Cup winner admitted he would be open to a new challenge earlier in the summer but has since knuckled down on United's pre-season tour, putting in good performances against Perth Glory, Leeds and Inter.

Will Russell/GettyImages

On the tour the midfielder has seemed in good spirits and, as quoted by the Evening Standard, Mata said: "We all know Paul and he's a fantastic midfielder and he's a very good guy, very positive, good influence for everyone.


"I think he's happy, he brings everyone together. But I cannot speak for other people. I cannot speak for myself, for my present and my future in the club.

"And obviously as a team-mate, and as a friend also, I would like him to stay and to be happy because he is a very good player for us, but I cannot say much else."

PAUL ELLIS/GettyImages

Mata also admitted United were not good enough last season and has revealed the players are working hard to address the gap that has emerged between themselves and rivals Manchester City in recent years.

He added: "This club has won more trophies than any other club in England. We want to win big trophies again.


"That is what the history of this club deserves. That is what the fans deserve.

"We know we have to improve. We know we have to do a better season than last season.

"But again, I extended my contract and I am very proud and happy to be here because I think we have very good people in the dressing room, good people with the manager.

"We want to improve. We want to win. We are working towards that objective."

