Kitchee vs Manchester City Preview: Where to Watch, Live Stream, Kick Off Time & Team News

Manchester City continue their preparations for the upcoming season with a friendly against Hong Kong side Kitchee at the Hong Kong Stadium on Wednesday.

The Citizens had an exceptional 2018/19 campaign, winning a domestic treble. They successfully retained the Premier League trophy, becoming the first side to accomplish the feat since Manchester United did it ten years earlier, while also winning the FA Cup and the EFL Cup. They did, however, underwhelm in the Champions League, crashing out at the quarter-finals for the second season running.

Kitchee are one of the most decorated sides in Hong Kong, winning nine League titles, mostly in the last decade. The Bluewaves disappointed in 2018/19 though, managing to finish only fourth in the Hong Kong Premier League.

Where to Watch

When Is Kick Off? Wednesday 24 July What Time Is Kick Off? 13:00 (BST) Where Is It Played? Hong Kong Stadium TV Channel/Live Stream? Man City for TV Referee? TBC

Team News

Phil Foden is set to join up with the City squad in Hong Kong after being given an extended break following his involvement with the England squad at the UEFA European Under-21 Championship and may make an appearance.

Sergio Agüero, Ederson, Fernandinho and Gabriel Jesus were not named in the Asia tour squad after appearing for their national teams at the Copa América this summer, while Benjamin Mendy also misses out as he continues to recover from an injury.

Kitchee have no known injuries and should have a full squad at their disposal, including last year's Hong Kong Premier League top scorers, Lucas Silva and Manolo Bleda.

Predicted Lineups

Kitchee Guo; Tong, Fok, Hélio, Cancela; Cheng, Huang, Fernando, Vadocz, Souza; Lucas. Manchester City Bravo; Walker, Stones, Laporte, Zinchenko; De Bruyne, Rodri, David Silva; Bernardo Silva, Sterling, Sané.

Head to Head Record

This will be the first-ever meeting between Kitchee and Manchester City. City's last fixture against a Hong Kong side was back in 2013, when they beat South China 1-0 courtesy of an Edin Džeko goal.





Kitchee's last fixture against an English side was back in 2017, when Tottenham Hotspur thrashed the Bluewaves 4-1 in a friendly at the Hong Kong Stadium.

Recent Form

City have performed adequately so far this pre-season, beating West Ham United 4-1 and losing on penalties to Wolverhampton Wanderers in the Premier League Asia Trophy. They ended last season with a terrific run of form, having lost just once since February.

Kitchee are in a decent run of form, having lost just once in their last five games.

Kitchee Manchester City Kitchee 2-0 April 25 (26/6) Wolves 0-0 Manchester City (3-2 after penalties) (20/07) Tai Po 3-3 Kitchee (19/6) Manchester City 4-1 West Ham United (17/7) Kitchee 2-0 Southern (25/5) Manchester City 6-0 Watford (18/5) Eastern 2-0 Kitchee (19/5) Brighton & Hove Albion 1-4 Manchester City (12/5) Hang Yuen 1-2 Kitchee (15/5) Manchester City 1-0 Leicester City (6/5)

Prediction

Despite notable absences, Manchester City are still taking a world-class side to Hong Kong and should give the Kitchee defence an absolute nightmare on Wednesday. Expect a thumping.

Prediction: Kitchee 0-6 Manchester City