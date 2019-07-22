Liverpool Confirm Sadio Mane Return Date Following Africa Cup of Nations Exploits

By 90Min
July 22, 2019

Liverpool boss Jurgen Klopp has revealed the scheduled return date for star forward Sadio Mane, with the Senegalese international set to come back from holiday on August 5th. 

Mane has been in Egypt with the rest of his Senegal teammates at the 2019 Africa Cup of Nations, leading the Lions of Teranga to the final, where they were undone by Riyad Mahrez's Algeria side.

He has since been granted the holiday he deserves following a demanding season, though he will not be absent for long, missing the community shield clash with Manchester City on Sunday 4th before returning to training on August 5th. 

Speaking to the club's official website, Klopp revealed: “He is in good shape. Obviously they had a celebration in Senegal and I’m happy about that because it showed that they respect the competition and saw the second place as a success, which is nice.

“He is now on holiday, not the longest one – he will be back on August 5, after the Manchester City game. That means he had two weeks. There is four or five days to prepare for Norwich, 10 days for Chelsea [in the UEFA Super Cup].”

KHALED DESOUKI/GettyImages

Manewas last seen in Liverpool red during the Champions League final win over Tottenham, and the 27-year-old was so close to adding AFCON to his list of accolades this summer, losing out 1-0 in a controversial final.

After opening the scoring inside the first two minutes - just as the Reds had in Madrid - the Algerians were able to hold onto that narrow advantage through the 90 minutes, thanks to some timely VAR interventions, a solid defence and Senegal's profligacy.

