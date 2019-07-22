Mario Götze Claims He's Relaxed Over Dortmund Future But Still Has 'Thoughts' on Move Abroad

Borussia Dortmund midfielder Mario Götze has revealed that he is open to a move abroad despite talks with the club over renewing his contract.

The German, who scored the winning goal in the 2014 World Cup final, has been linked with a move to Arsenal this summer and has just one year left on his contract, but insists he is relaxed over his future.

Joe Robbins/GettyImages

In an interview with Bild (via Goal), Götze said: "I am now going into my tenth Bundesliga season, so it's logical foreign countries sometimes play a role in your thoughts.





"As a footballer, you have the privilege of being able to work in almost every country in the world.





"There have already been one or two conversations with BVB. I have one more year on my contract and I am totally relaxed in every aspect."

Matthias Hangst/GettyImages

The former Bayern Munich midfielder also talked about Dortmund's title prospects amid a successful transfer window for Die Borussen. The club made reinforcements after spending most of last season occupying first place in the Bundesliga but still losing out to Bayern.





"In the end, what it looks like after the 34th matchday is all that counts. And many new additions do not necessarily mean success," he said.





"If you have ambitions and big goals, you have to buy quality to get better. Money alone, however, is no guarantee of a title."

Götze also stated that Dortmund must still be cautious of Bayern despite a comparatively quiet transfer window for Die Roten, adding: "They are still Bayern Munich. It should not be forgotten that even without a load of new signings, they have a top squad with whom they won two titles last season."

Adam Pretty/GettyImages

Götze scored seven goals and made seven assists in 30 appearances last season as Dortmund fell just short of winning the Bundesliga title.