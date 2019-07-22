Matthijs de Ligt Claims Money Did Not Inspire Juventus Move & Admits Confusion Over Weight Stories

New Juventus signing Matthijs de Ligt says money played no part in his decision to join the Serie A champions over other big European clubs, also admitting his confusion at supposed concerns over his father's weight.

Recent speculation suggested the Dutchman moved to the Italian outfit due to the financial incentives that were promised, but the defender has insisted his decision to move to Italy was not motivated by money.

The youngster attracted the attention of Europe's finest outfits after guiding Ajax to a Champions League semi-final and the Eredivisie title last season.

Pakawich Damrongkiattisak/GettyImages

Speaking to VI, De Ligt said: “Money played no role at all in my choice for a new club, everyone who knows me, knows that.

"Money has never been ‘leading’. Everyone is entitled to their opinion and I will respect that, but some people were saying things like that very easily."

Manchester United were offered the chance to sign the teenager back in 2018 but passed up on the opportunity because of concerns he would put on weight, a story that De Ligt has admitted left him confused.

He added: “Every day there was something new. Suddenly, even my father was too fat and that's why one of the clubs [United] didn't want me. That makes you go: ‘come on man’.”

ROSLAN RAHMAN/GettyImages

De Ligt was heavily linked with Barcelona and also held discussions with Paris Saint-Germain regarding a potential move. He made his Juve debut on Sunday as the Italian outfit lost 3-2 against Tottenham in the International Champions Cup.