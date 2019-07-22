Newcastle United: 6 of the Magpies' Best Youngsters Who Deserve a Shot at the First Team in 2019/20

It has been a difficult summer to endure if you are a Newcastle fan. Manager Rafael Benitez left and was followed out the door by last season's two top scorers, Ayoze Perez and Salomon Rondon.

In terms of arrivals, Steve Bruce is the new man in charge, hardly a popular choice with the fans. In the transfer market, Newcastle have been very quiet, struggling to attract players to a club that appears to be set for a relegation battle next season.

This could lead to some youngsters getting their chance in the team next year. Here are the six best young players who could force their way in to Steve Bruce's plans.

Elias Sorensen

The Danish striker has been steadily developing since joining Newcastle back in 2016. Ten goals in 20 league games at Under-18 level in 2017/18 gave a glimpse of his potential.

He improved on those statistics last season, netting 12 goals in 17 league appearances for the Under-23s. So now, seemingly the next step up will be to the senior squad.

Sorensen was taken on Newcastle's pre-season recent tour to Asia, starting against West Ham on July 20. He will hope that this is a sign of things to come as he looks to continue his progression.

Freddie Woodman

Still only 22, Woodman has plenty of experience under his belt already. A World Cup and European Championships winner with England at youth team level, the shot-stopper has long been tipped to have a bright future in the game.

In recent years, he has had to settle for loan spells away from the club, plying his trade at Kilmarnock, Aberdeen and Crawley. Yet there are rumours that Newcastle's first choice goalkeeper Martin Dubravka could be on the move this summer, which could open the door for Woodman to finally make an impact on the Premier League stage.

Jamie Sterry

Sterry was born in Newcastle and will be hoping to make an impression at his hometown club this season. He has been sent out on loan in recent seasons to Coventry and Crewe, gaining experience in the lower leagues.

However, he did make four consecutive squads back in January, starting two FA Cup games against Blackburn, which indicated that he may still have a future at the club.

Having started Newcastle's opening two games in pre-season, the 23-year-old will be hoping to push on and become a regular first team member in 2019/20.

Owen Bailey

The 20-year-old centre back has been a regular in the Under-23s in recent years racking up 57 appearances for the club at that level. With that experience under his belt, he will be hoping to push on this season.

Bailey has scored seven goals in his 57 games for the youth team, showing that he can be a handful in the opposition penalty box, as well as a calming presence in defence.

With Newcastle being expected to struggle for goals this season following the departures of Perez and Rondon, Bailey could be a useful addition to the squad with his ability to chip in with a goal from time to time.

Kelland Watts

Watts has played in a number of positions throughout his career, from centre back to centre forward. However, it now seems that he sees himself as settling in at the heart of the defence.

He became a regular for the Under-23s last season, even captaining the side on one occasion. Having appeared to have found his best position, and having already shown leadership qualities, Watts will be hoping to feature in the first team squad next year as he continues his rise through the ranks.

Thomas Allan

Allan has shown versatility at youth team level, as he is able to play up front, just behind the striker, or out on the wings.

His statistics last season were hardly outstanding, given that he only found the net on four occasions in all competitions. However, he is still improving and was taken on Newcastle's recent pre-season tour, suggesting that he may get opportunities next season.

At just 19 years of age, Allan will be hoping to kick on next year.