Premier League Kits 2019/20: Every Home Shirt Ranked From Worst to Best

To paraphrase Jerry Seinfeld; in sports, everything from the players to the coaches to the stadiums of your favourite team changes, so you are basically left just supporting the kits.
Well, in 21st-century football (or soccer to Jerry) even those change every year too.
With the new Premier League season barrelling over the horizon like Harry Maguire marauding into the penalty box for a set-piece, it's high time for an entirely subjective ranking (filled with deeply personal biases) of all 20 of the brand new Premier League home kits for 2019/20 now we know how the teams will be togged up.
Disagree? Please direct any Twitter abuse to Chris Deeley.
20. Southampton
📽— Southampton FC (@SouthamptonFC) May 17, 2019
Take a look behind the scenes as our cameras captured the photoshoot for #SaintsFC's new 2019/20 kits! pic.twitter.com/POWmR17GDW
A kit so vile that even when Huddersfield and Paddy Power made a deliberately repellent 'banter' shirt it wasn't nearly as bad.
Still, Southampton's social team made a funny launch video so that makes up for a season of having to wear it, maybe?
19. Norwich City
#MondayMotivation 💛🔴💚 #ncfc pic.twitter.com/Rgqeb1Xb4y— Norwich City FC (@NorwichCityFC) July 22, 2019
Colours fading into each other, check. God awful oversized betting sponsor, check. Unnecessarily busy collar and shoulders, check and check. This is crummy kits 101 stuff.
18. Newcastle United
⚫️⚪️ Our new 2019/20 home kit.— Newcastle United FC (@NUFC) June 19, 2019
Inspired by the heroes of 1969.
Pre-order from 9am BST: https://t.co/bQEh10si41 #NUFC pic.twitter.com/OTnyRS5Iaz
It's almost like Mike Ashley designed this kit himself as another way of getting at the souls of the Newcastle fans.
Chunky stripes? Puma logo on top of a centred badge? Giant, ugly betting company sponsor in a massively incongruous colour? It's not a great time to be a Toon fan, is it?
17. Sheffield United
Live. Play. Create.— Sheffield United (@SheffieldUnited) July 1, 2019
Our 19/20 Premier League kits 🔴 pic.twitter.com/crrNu8NLZT
The kit itself is actually fine. You know what, it's actually nice. That sponsor though...shudder.
16. Crystal Palace
The perfect start.#CPFC pic.twitter.com/Z5qAmegvxz— Crystal Palace F.C. (@CPFC) July 16, 2019
Recent Crystal Palace kits are inherently quite unattractive, for me. There's something about the colour combo and tendency to make them overly busy. This one is not really any exception.
Away kit is a lot of fun to be fair.
15. Wolverhampton Wanderers
Introducing the new @adidasfootball Wolves home kit for 2019/20!— Wolves (@Wolves) July 4, 2019
Pre-order 👉 https://t.co/7jGZTNw9vo pic.twitter.com/ahENfDAnsZ
A huge downgrade on last season's delight. It just seems more garish than 2018/19 and, yes, obviously the sponsor is atrocious.
14. Burnley
"Inspired by the past, made for the future"— Burnley FC (@BurnleyOfficial) July 17, 2019
Buy your 2019/2020 @BurnleyOfficial @UmbroUK home kit online now: https://t.co/1ocUIKiR1Nhttps://t.co/BBYsmVbsQY
Oh good, another betting company sponsor.
13. Everton
Richarlison: Hi.— Everton (@Everton) July 18, 2019
Tom Davies: pic.twitter.com/3NGULvKqLa
Umbro's design team have given it some welly, which is nice to see, but the overall result strays into 'just a bit naff' territory.
It's also physically impossible to imagine a trophy presentation for a team wearing Angry Birds on their sleeves.
12. Manchester City
NOW WE’RE REALLY HERE! 👊@pumafootball ❎ #mancity— Manchester City (@ManCity) July 1, 2019
HOME KIT: https://t.co/ddVRxCTPSK
AWAY KIT: https://t.co/x2qjPiGVha pic.twitter.com/gpT1DZUYBt
Purple is an odd trim choice but it just about works...does it?
My completely irrational perception is that it isn't a 'champions' kit, whatever that means.
11. Bournemouth
Close-up shots of our new @UmbroUK home shirt? 🔍#PlayOurWay... and roll that beautiful VT! 😍 pic.twitter.com/uBD6NTvpUK— AFC Bournemouth (@afcbournemouth) May 2, 2019
See Burnley.
10. Brighton & Hove Albion
😍 The wait is over...— Brighton & Hove Albion ⚽️ (@OfficialBHAFC) May 28, 2019
📲 Albion's 2019/20 kits now available from https://t.co/FAC4y0qmcm!#DistortingTradition #Nike#BHAFC 🔵⚪️ pic.twitter.com/OtyiT64W09
Purely on looks, it's one of the better designs, no doubt, but there is barely any change from last season's effort bar a couple of added stripes. Oh and now the Nike logo is now gold. So there's that.
9. West Ham United
Introducing our new 2019/20 Home and Away kits ⚒— West Ham United (@WestHamUtd) May 30, 2019
Inspired by the Class of '80.#ThenNowForever pic.twitter.com/JupzTnW3YQ
The top on its own is lovely but seeing it as a full ensemble I remain a little unconvinced. Although, I realise I'm in the minority.
Possibly blue shorts would've been better. The Umbro logo should surely be in claret too, no?
8. Manchester United
Introducing the new @ManUtd 2019/20 Home kit, exclusively available now: https://t.co/IFh0F9FfkM#DareToCreate pic.twitter.com/UaNKTTax5V— adidas Football (@adidasfootball) May 16, 2019
Huge improvement on last season. Good looking kit that has avoided the cardinal sin over over-design. Big badge works, but the '99 references probably need to stop now.
7. Aston Villa
New 2019/20 home shirts are available from next Wednesday!— Aston Villa (@AVFCOfficial) July 12, 2019
All the details 👉 https://t.co/i7PZDJ0hJW
Pre-order if you can’t make the UK or US launch 👉 https://t.co/Qc0iOJmgXt
#PL #AVFC pic.twitter.com/741rvKf8eJ
Like Burnley's, but better.
Ignore the people in the image who look like they would call you 'clean shirt' and ask if you could buy them alcohol outside the off-licence.
6. Leicester City
Leicester City 2019/20 adidas home shirt 🔵— Leicester City (@LCFC) May 11, 2019
On sale in store and online now. pic.twitter.com/dpBPnyLORc
There aren't mega changes since last season but the chequered pattern and the gold are nice touches.
5. Watford
🚨 Last day for pre-orders‼️— Watford Football Club (@WatfordFC) July 22, 2019
Select the next day shipping option for guaranteed delivery before Friday July 26 release 🛍️
The sponsor is an eyesore but that's applicable to a solid 75% of all kits here in the ex-Barclays.
Black and yellow halves (presumably inspired by Watford's tendency to have two wildly contrasting halves to the season) is a nice look, especially with the bits of red trim. Well done all involved.
4. Chelsea
Introducing our 2019/20 @nikefootball home kit! 👕— Chelsea FC (@ChelseaFC) May 2, 2019
Get yours 👉 https://t.co/TJfP0JhBuG#ITSACHELSEATHING pic.twitter.com/mq5cKQ7VT4
Yes, it looks like a training kit but training kits are great. More of this.
3. Tottenham Hotspur
2019/20 Home 👉 https://t.co/gbjtiY07Ip— Tottenham Hotspur (@SpursOfficial) July 18, 2019
2019/20 Away 👉 https://t.co/aoalrpbPGA@nikefootball #MadeOfTottenham ⚪️ #COYS pic.twitter.com/seV3rj82ML
When less is very much more. Inspired by Spurs' trophy cabinet (weyyyy banter), Nike have gone minimalistic and the result is really lovely.
2. Liverpool
🔴 IT'S HERE! 🔴— Liverpool FC (@LFC) April 18, 2019
Our new 2019/20 @NBFootball home kit 😍
Available to pre-order today 👉 https://t.co/kgZQ1SIzwR #LiveIt pic.twitter.com/QWa4DqnajM
New Balance have fluctuated between the iffy and the sublime with their kit designs but this is definitely in the latter category. Why don't all teams wear pinstripes?
1. Arsenal
Welcome home, @adidasfootball 😍— Arsenal FC (@Arsenal) July 1, 2019
Like the look of our new home kit? You can get yours right here 👇
The obvious choice (sorry) but it is a stone cold classic.
One for future hipsters to wear to five-a-side with 'Jenkinson' emblazoned on the back.