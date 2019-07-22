Toby Alderweireld Rubbishes Speculation That He's Looking to Leave Tottenham

Tottenham defender Toby Alderweireld has claimed that he is not trying to engineer a move away from the club during the current transfer window.

With just one year remaining on his contract, which includes a release clause of £25m, there has been speculation that the Belgian centre back will leave Tottenham this summer after four years in north London.

Mike Hewitt/GettyImages

Roma have been one of the leading contenders to buy the 30-year-old, as their sporting director Gianluca Petrachi confirmed that the Serie A side were interested in signing Alderweireld last week.

However, Alderweireld is refusing to become distracted by the current uncertainty surrounding his future.

"I've always said, I'm focused on Spurs and trying to deliver the job that I need to do. In football, everything can go quick but my focus is on Spurs and to be ready for the start of the season", he told reporters on Sunday, as quoted by the Evening Standard.

Alderweireld spoke after Tottenham's opening pre-season game, a 3-2 victory over Italian champions Juventus, sealed by a stunning goal from Harry Kane in added time from inside the centre circle.

With Hugo Lloris missing out due to tonsillitis, Tottenham manager Mauricio Pochettino handed Alderweireld the captaincy for the match, indicating that the Belgian international remains an important member of the squad.

Tottenham fans hoping for Alderweireld to stay may also be heartened by the news that one of his potential replacements has already completed a move elsewhere.

Spurs were rumoured to be eyeing a move for the Danish center-back Joachim Andersen, who has spent the last two years at Sampdoria. That will no longer happen though, as Andersen has opted to switch to French club Lyon instead, in a deal that was finalised earlier this month.