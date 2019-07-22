Tottenham Close in on Deal to Sign Fulham Starlet Ryan Sessegnon

Tottenham are edging closer to securing a deal for Fulham youngster Ryan Sessegnon by lining up a £20m bid.

The north London outfit have already completed two transactions this summer, breaking their previous transfer record to sign Tanguy Ndombele from Lyon, as well as snapping up Jack Clarke, before sending him back out on loan to Leeds United.

Marc Atkins/GettyImages

The Telegraph are reporting that Tottenham are now close to making Sessegnon their third signing of the summer transfer window after they have made a breakthrough in negotiations with Fulham.

The report notes that Tottenham are likely to pay around £20m plus add-ons to convince Fulham to part ways with the 19-year-old, who currently has one year left on his deal at Craven Cottage. In response, Fulham are interested in pursuing deals for Josh Onomah and Georges-Kevin Nkoudou, who were both left out of Tottenham's tour to Asia and have been told they can find new clubs.

It's not clear whether Spurs have offered either player to Fulham to bolster their Sessegnon bid or if Fulham will be using the cash generated from the sale of the youngster to pursue the pair.

Giuseppe Bellini/GettyImages

Sessegnon - who was a first team regular for Fulham during 2018/19 - has been attracting plenty of interest from right across Europe this summer, but it is understood that he is keen to play under Mauricio Pochettino and is confident he will receive plenty of first team opportunities.

The report from the Telegraph concludes that Pochettino is looking to continue Spurs' business in the transfer window after Sessegnon's arrival and is hoping that Daniel Levy can finalise a deal for Real Betis midfielder Giovani Lo Celso.