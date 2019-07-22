Tottenham Confirm Hugo Lloris' Early Return From Pre-Season Tour to Singapore

Hugo Lloris has returned to London after leaving Tottenham's pre-season tour prematurely due to a case of tonsillitis.

The club captain fell ill shortly after Tottenham landed in Singapore on Thursday and did not take part in any training sessions before jumping on a flight back to England on Sunday.

Hugo Lloris has today returned to London from Singapore to continue his recovery from tonsillitis.#SpursTour2019 ⚪️ #ICC2019 — Tottenham Hotspur (@SpursOfficial) July 22, 2019

Tottenham have confirmed that Lloris is back in England to recover in a club statement on their website which read: "Hugo Lloris has today (Monday) returned to London from Singapore to continue his recovery from tonsillitis.

"Our club captain missed the 3-2 win against Juventus at the Singapore National Stadium on Sunday having been suffering with illness since Friday. The France goalkeeper is expected to return to training with the first team squad following our pre-season tour of Asia, which concludes against Manchester United in Shanghai on Thursday."

Backup keeper Paulo Gazzaniga started between the sticks in Lloris' absence during Sunday's 3-2 victory over Juventus, playing the whole 90 minutes.

Harry Kane's winning goal proved to be the talking point of the match, as he looped an effort over the head of Wojciech Szczesny from just inside the Juventus half with virtually the last kick of the game.

Clive Rose/GettyImages

Gazzaniga will be expected to start again when Spurs face off against United on Thursday, but Mauricio Pochettino may be tempted offer some minutes to under-23 keepers Alfie Whiteman or Jonathan De Bie who joined up with the senior side for the tour.

Michel Vorm's departure at the end of the 2018/19 campaign could open the door for one of the youngsters to step up to the first team next season, so Pochettino may use Lloris' departure from the squad as an excuse to give the pair an opportunity to impress.