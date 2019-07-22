Transfer Rumours: Sidibe to West Ham, Gbamin to Wolves, Pogba to Real (Again) and More

At this stage in pre-season, most squads are beginning to take shape for the season ahead, but there is still plenty of time remaining to get a few deals over the line.

Bournemouth in 'Advanced Talks' Over Philip Billing Deal

Eddie Howe's Bournemouth have done some impressive business in the window so far, as they look to further solidify their status as an established Premier League side. Already in the door are highly-rated full-backs Lloyd Kelly and Jack Stacey, and they might be about to dip into the lower leagues yet again for another young gun, as they are reported to be in 'advanced talks' over Huddersfield midfielder Philip Billing.

Football Insider bring us this one, claiming it as an 'exclusive', which is more than a bit rich given that their interest was well-documented about three weeks ago. In truth they offer very little in the way of new developments, dropping only the bombshell that Howe wants the move done before the window shuts, and that he is a 'big admirer' of the Dane.

In truth it's likely to just be an educated guess from them that talks have advanced well over the last few weeks, which could easily be the case. The towering 23-year-old already has 43 Premier League appearances under his belt, so would be a decent signing for the Cherries, and likely wouldn't break the bank given Huddersfield's new-found Championship status.

West Ham Enquire Over Djibril Sidibe

100 miles or so up the road in London, West Ham are looking to spend a bit more money to keep the Manuel Pellegrini revolution ticking over, and have identified Monaco's Djibril Sidibe as their next target according to reports in France.

34-year-old Pablo Zabaleta is likely to be playing his last season for the Hammers, with only Ryan Fredericks available as an alternative on the right of defence, so it's clear to see why they are looking to strengthen that position.

L'Equipe say, via GFFN, that the Hammers have enquired about the 26-year-old's availability, and are likely to have to shell out around €15m to secure his services.

Newcastle Back in for Allan Saint-Maximin as Nice Drop Asking Price

Another L'Equipe special, again coming via GFFN, claims that Newcastle have re-entered the chase for OGC Nice winger Allain Saint-Maximin, as all signs point to a spending spree following the controversial appointment of Steve Bruce.

The Magpies have been linked on-and-off with the 22-year-old dating back to last summer, but after interest tailed off amid the Rafa Benitez circus that has plagues their window so far, reports in France say that they have emerged as an interested party once again, after Nice dropped their asking price from €40m to €25m in a bid to move him on.

Elements of this conflict with a report by Sport Witness, who say that Steve Bruce is unsure about him after receiving negative feedback over his attitude and behaviour. The general feeling, however, is that clubs are reluctant to take a chance on the Frenchman despite his obvious ability, while Patrick Vieira 'isn't keen' to keep him round.

Ben Gibson Set to Be Offered North-East Return

Sticking with Newcastle, the Magpies have been linked with former Middlesbrough defender Ben Gibson, just one year on from his ill-fated move south to Burnley.

The 26-year-old barely got a look-in with the Clarets following his £15m move, failing to force his way into the side after an injury kept him sidelined throughout the first half of the season, and he managed just five appearances in total. TEAMTalk report that he may already be seen as surplus to requirements, with Newcastle preparing an offer of a loan with an option to buy.

They are not the only side interested, however, and are likely to face competition from Championship hopeful Leeds, who 90min understand to be chasing Gibson as a replacement for Pontus Jansson, who left for Brentford earlier this month.

Burnley's Failed Bid for Marc Cucurella

Another seamless segue here (it's almost as if I do this every week) as reports in Spain claim that Burnley had an approach for Barcelona left-back Marc Cucurella fall through, prior to the 20-year-old's switch to Getafe.

The Clarets made signing a left-back a priority this summer, eventually settling for Stoke City's Erik Pieters, and according to Marca, they had tabled an offer for Cucurella, with the player himself snubbing the move after Barcelona had accepted terms.

He instead moved to Getafe, with the lure of Europa League football proving a decisive factor, who strangely maintain the option to sign him for £6m - just over half of the £11m Burnley had offered - should they decide to make it permanent.

Valencia Rule Out Nicolas Otamendi Deal

It looks as if Nicolas Otamendi will remain a Manchester City player beyond the summer, as Valencia are reported to have been priced out of a deal for the 31-year-old.

The Argentine was one of Pep Guardiola's lesser-used central defensive options last season, with Vincent Kompany, Aymeric Laporte and John Stones all preferred for long spells - although he did manage 33 appearances in all competitions.

He has been heavily linked with a return to Valencia, for whom he made 38 appearances prior to joining City in 2015, but various reports from Spain, as documented by Sport Witness, say that his €6m per year salary has proved too much for the Spanish side, who feel that having such a high earner on the books would upset the balance.

You only have to look at Alexis Sanchez and Manchester United to see how badly that can go wrong.

Wolves Join Race for Jean-Philippe Gbamin

Pre-season has served Wolves well as they prepare for life in the Europa League, but few would doubt that they need two or three qualify additions to their paper-thin squad if they are to cope with the rigours of a prolonged run in the tournament, while maintaining the level of domestic performance that saw them finish seventh last season.

One such option that has recently emerged is Mainz defender Jean-Philippe Gbamin, who German outlet Bild say Nuno Santo is keen to add to the squad.

He would likely cost somewhere in the region of £30m, but they are demonstrably prepared to spend big for the right addition, and Gbamin - who offers a quality option at the heart of defence or in midfield - would certainly be that.

Real Madrid Prepared to Wait on Paul Pogba

It seems as if Real Madrid have not given up on their aspirations of landing Paul Pogba this summer despite spending to the tune of £275m so far, as reports from Spain claim that they are prepared to wait, before launching an approach late in the window.

United have proved difficult to negotiate with over their prized asset so far, with a £50m discrepancy between the two clubs' valuation of the World Cup winner.

Real had previously been in a rush to get the deal over the line, but now feel as if their squad can manage without him for a few weeks, according to AS (via the Mirror). They hope that the player's dissatisfaction at the club will mean that United will eventually come round to selling at a reduced price, while the three week gap between the closure of the Premier League and La Liga transfer window means that even if a deal doesn't materialise, they will have time to sign an alternative.

Return to France on the Cards for Nampalys Mendy

To finish things up, Leicester midfielder Nampalys Mendy could be on the move back to France after three years in the Premier League, as reports originating from his native country say that Leicester are in negotiations with Saint-Etienne.

The 27-year-old joined from Nice in 2016 following the Foxes' famous title success, and after a slow start to life in England, it looked as if he had finally cracked it last season when he established himself as a regular under Claude Puel.

It didn't last, however. He failed to start a match under Brendan Rodgers, and L'Equipe say (as per Sport Witness) that he is now deemed as expendable, and could leave ahead of his contract expiring in 12 months.