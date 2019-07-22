Yasser Larouci: 5 Things to Know About Liverpool's Teen Sensation

Jürgen Klopp has recently handed a number of Liverpool youngsters the opportunity to impress during pre-season, as the club continue preparations for next season.

One such player who most Reds fans are probably unfamiliar with is Yasser Larouci. Signed by the Merseyside giants from Le Havre in 2017, the 18-year-old has featured regularly for the Reds' Under-18s and 23 side, and most recently impressed in friendlies against Tranmere and Borussia Dortmund.

Larouci suffered a horror tackle by Sevilla defender Joris Gnagon's, but luckily escaped without serious injury, despite being stretchered off in the Reds' 2-1 defeat to Los Rojiblancos in Boston.

But who is Liverpool's impressive teenager who could be given the opportunity at Anfield next season? Here are five things to know..

Larouci Was Only Keen on Joining Liverpool

Both Manchester United and Southampton were keen on the youngsters' services, before he opted to put pen-to-paper on a contract at Anfield back in February 2017.

Captaining the French side at Under-16 level at Le Havre, the youngster was seen as the latest in a conveyor belt of talent from the club that includes Riyad Mahrez, Dimitri Payet and Paul Pogba and, further back, former Liverpool duo Anthony Le Tallec and Florent Sinama Pongolle.

If he continues to perform, he will no doubt find himself battling with teammate Adam Lewis as the back up to Andy Robertson, following the departure of Alberto Moreno to Villarreal.

He Was Converted From Winger to Left-Back

Liverpool Under-18 coach Barry Lewtas made the decision to convert the youngster from a winger to full-back.

Larouci was employed as a right-winger, cutting in onto his stronger left foot when he arrived at Kirkby, but he may not have made the grade in that position and was quickly natured into a solid left-back.

The Youngster Holds Dual Nationality

The teenager, who was born in El Oued, was restricted to appearing in non-competitive matches for the Reds until November 2017 having had issues with international clearance.





He hold dual nationality, meaning he can feature for both Algeria or France. The French national team have had some fine full-backs over the years and Larouci could be the next youngster in years to come, to follow in their footsteps.

Attacking Prowess Plays a Big Part in His Game

Larouci averages 11.2 dribbles a game, close to that of impressive Crystal Palace winger Wilfried Zaha. The 18-year-old, like Palace wide man likes to bring the ball forward and make blistering runs before delivering into the opposing box.





One of his biggest strengths is his shooting, averaging one shot per match. With pace to burn and a strong physique, he has the skillset to get up and down the flank as a full-back.

Larouci Has Made Incredible Strides

The youngster was a key member of Steven Gerrard's Under-18s before Barry Lewtas took over the ranks.

Following the switch to fullback under Lewtas, he helped the Under-18s win the FA Youth Cup last campaign and has also featured for Neil Critchley’s Under-23s.

His elevation to the first team set up barely 20 months after playing his first competitive game in the academy is quite an achievement.