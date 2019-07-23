Antoine Griezmann Reveals the Premier League Star He Wants to Play With at Club Level

By 90Min
July 23, 2019

Following his €120m move to Barcelona this summer, Antoine Griezmann has opened up on how close he came to joining Manchester United two years ago.

Griezmann also revealed his desire to play with Arsenal striker and international teammate Alexandre Lacazette at club level.

IAN KINGTON/GettyImages

As quoted by Sky Sports, the Frenchman said that a move to United was a possibility, but explained that he was 'very comfortable' in Spain at the time of the the Manchester side's interest.

He went on to say: "I was having a lot of fun in La Liga. We have one thing the Premier League does not - the sun."

United's failure to capture Griezmann led to their purchase of Romelu Lukaku, who they are now looking to offload as they negotiate with Inter over a possible transfer.

Michael Regan/GettyImages

Griezmann's move to Barca will see him link up with Lionel Messi, who he calls 'the best player in the world', but the 28-year-old claimed there is still one Premier League player with whom he would like to play at club level.


He said: "I would love to play with [Alexandre] Lacazette. He's a friend of mine, we played together in the national team. He's an amazing player, has a lot of talent."

Reports earlier in the summer suggested that Lacazette was a target for Barcelona, who were looking for cover and competition for their main striker Luis Suarez

Shaun Botterill/GettyImages

Talk of that move has since quietened, but Griezmann's latest comments could add fuel to the fire once again.

Despite previous links with the Red Devils and his friendship with the Gunners' frontman, Griezmann revealed that the English side he admires the most are Liverpool 'because of the fans.'

He continued: "They deserve to win the Premier League, hopefully one day they will win it again."

You May Like

More Soccer

Forgot Password

close

Please enter your email address associated with the account so we can help reset your password.

 

Enter valid email address

Manage Profile

close

Edit Favorite Teams

close

Remove or add teams to and from your list of favorites

Teams In Your Area

Add more favorite teams from the list below based on your geolocation

    My Teams

      Combined-Shape Close
        • No team results found.

      Edit Favorite Writers

      close

      Remove or add writers to and from your list of favorites

      My Favorite Writers

      Add Writers

      .
      View Profile
      Full Scoreboard
      HOLE YARDS PAR R1 R2 R3 R4
      OUT
      HOLE YARDS PAR R1 R2 R3 R4
      IN
      Eagle (-2)
      Birdie (-1)
      Bogey (+1)
      Double Bogey (+2)
      Modal message