Antoine Griezmann Reveals the Premier League Star He Wants to Play With at Club Level

Following his €120m move to Barcelona this summer, Antoine Griezmann has opened up on how close he came to joining Manchester United two years ago.

Griezmann also revealed his desire to play with Arsenal striker and international teammate Alexandre Lacazette at club level.

IAN KINGTON/GettyImages

As quoted by Sky Sports, the Frenchman said that a move to United was a possibility, but explained that he was 'very comfortable' in Spain at the time of the the Manchester side's interest.

He went on to say: "I was having a lot of fun in La Liga. We have one thing the Premier League does not - the sun."

United's failure to capture Griezmann led to their purchase of Romelu Lukaku, who they are now looking to offload as they negotiate with Inter over a possible transfer.

Michael Regan/GettyImages

Griezmann's move to Barca will see him link up with Lionel Messi, who he calls 'the best player in the world', but the 28-year-old claimed there is still one Premier League player with whom he would like to play at club level.





He said: "I would love to play with [Alexandre] Lacazette. He's a friend of mine, we played together in the national team. He's an amazing player, has a lot of talent."

Reports earlier in the summer suggested that Lacazette was a target for Barcelona, who were looking for cover and competition for their main striker Luis Suarez.

Shaun Botterill/GettyImages

Talk of that move has since quietened, but Griezmann's latest comments could add fuel to the fire once again.

Despite previous links with the Red Devils and his friendship with the Gunners' frontman, Griezmann revealed that the English side he admires the most are Liverpool 'because of the fans.'

He continued: "They deserve to win the Premier League, hopefully one day they will win it again."