Bayern Munich and AC Milan will go head-to-head in the International Champions Cup on Tuesday, July 23, at Children's Mercy Park in Kansas City, Kan., the home of MLS club Sporting KC.

It is Bayern Munich's third match in the ICC tournament of preseason exhibitions after a 2–1 loss to Arsenal last week, and a 3–1 win over Real Madrid on Saturday.

Milan, meanwhile, will open its slate of ICC games against Bayern. The team will also play Benfica in the United States before taking on Manchester United across the pond in Wales.

Here's how to watch the match:

Time: 9 p.m. ET

TV: None in the USA

Live Stream: You can stream the match via ESPN+.

SI TV is now available on fuboTV. Watch Planet Futbol TV, SI’s soccer show starring Grant Wahl and Luis Miguel Echegaray, weekly on Fubo TV or anytime, anywhere here.