Borussia Dortmund: 5 of BVB's Best Youngsters Who Deserve a Shot at the First Team in 2019/20

Borussia Dortmund look set to mount another bid to dethrone perennial Bundesliga winners Bayern Munich next season.

Following a number of new acquisitions - including the likes of Julian Brandt, Thorgan Hazard and Mats Hummels - many believe BVB are now the strongest they've been since the Jurgen Klopp halcyon days, and there could be more signings yet to come.

KAMIL KRZACZYNSKI/GettyImages

Despite all their summer spending though, Dortmund also possess a number of promising youth prospects who could be the players to make the real difference next season.

Here's five of those who might force their way into manager Lucien Favre's plans.

Luca Unbehaun

Lukas Schulze/GettyImages

The side's 18-year-old goalkeeper Luca Unbehaun is fast earning himself a reputation as one of the most exciting prospects in Germany.

While injuries saw him miss the final few weeks of the Under-19 Bundesliga season, he was the undisputed number-one in that age bracket at his club.

Lucien Favre is clearly aware of his potential, allowing him to feature on the bench during Dortmund's DFB Cup loss to Werder Bremen last season.

But with first choice keeper Roman Burki, still just 28 years of age himself, it may be sometime before his young protege completely replaces him.

Tobias Raschl

Christian Kaspar-Bartke/GettyImages

Arguably the nearest to making the next step in his personal development, defensive midfielder Tobias Raschl ha impressed immensely during his time with the Under-19s.

He made a vital contribution to his side's championship winning campaign, scoring in both semi-finals against Schalke.

But it wasn't his finishing which typically caught the eye. Instead, it was his composure and controlling of the play from deep which made a lasting impression.

He started against Seattle Sounders and has been an unused substitute in the victory over Liverpool so far in pre-season, leaving fans awaiting his competitive debut, which seemingly can't come soon enough.

Emre Aydinel

Christian Kaspar-Bartke/GettyImages

Another of the Under-19's starlets, Emre Aydinel enjoyed a successful season as the spearhead for the side.

Using his electric pace and trickery, he kicked off the latest campaign in real style, scoring eight goals as well as contributing six assists in his opening eight games.

But he didn't stop there, continuing his fine form throughout the rest of the season, eventually finishing up with 17 goals and seven assists in 26 appearances.

And he's already proven this was far from a fluke, previously going one better, finding the net 18 times during the 2017/18 season, showing he could bring something to what is already a star-studded Dortmund attack.

Enrique Pena Zauner

Lukas Schulze/GettyImages

Playing just behind Aydinel, the Offenbach-born Venezuelan was another key figure in the attacking prowess of the Under-19s.

Although initially struggling with injury after his arrival from Eintracht Frankfurt in 2017, his recent performances could put him contention for a place in the senior squad very soon.

Pena Zauner was the only of the Under-19s to achieve double figures in both goals and assists, ending the campaign with 10 and 11 respectively; which are fantastic numbers for a creative attacking midfielder.

He's also clearly a player for the big occasion, contributing both a goal and assist in the final victory over Stuttgart.

Jacob Bruun Larsen

Joe Robbins/GettyImages

This might be something of a surprise inclusion considering the Danish winger has already featured 24 times under Lucien Favre, but when it comes to a list of Dortmund's potential stars, Bruun Larsen simply can't be ignored.

A short loan spell at Stuttgart really propelled his career, returning to the Signal Iduna Park as someone who could really boost BVB's title credentials.

He's featured for the Denmark national team, having been chosen to represent them during the 2016 Rio Olympics, as well as appearing in a friendly against Kosovo earlier this year. He has most recently been earmarked as one to watch prior to the recent Under-21 European Championships.

It's not so much about whether Bruun Larsen will be given a chance in Dortmund's first team; it's more about how great an impact he can make as they look to claim their first Bundesliga crown since the 2011/12 season.