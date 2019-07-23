Everton Soares Absent From Gremio Training as Rumours of Arsenal Move Continue

Gremio forward Everton Soares has been allowed to miss training for 'personal issues' as speculation over a move to Arsenal intensifies.

The 23-year-old Brazilian has been linked with a move to north London for a number of weeks, with manager Unai Emery looking to bolster his squad ahead of the new season - albeit with a shoestring transfer budget.

Talks between Arsenal and an intermediary have well documented over the past week or so, and Globo Esporte now report that Everton was allowed to miss training in order to resolve 'personal issues'.





The Brazilian forward is expected to report back to train immediately, fresh off the back of a number of standout performances in the Copa America. With the absence of their superstar Neymar, he rose to the occasion, opening the scoring in the final to help Brazil win their ninth title and finishing the tournament as joint top goalscorer with three goals.

Arsenal's new technical director Edu hopes to use his previous position in the Brazilian national team to influence talks and is confident that a deal can be agreed, although the Gunners will need to improve their offer to do so.

The Brazilian attacker, who favours playing on the left wing, scored 10 goals and contributed assists in the 2018 domestic season and already has thee goals to his name this season.





He may be viewed as a more viable transfer prospect than Crystal Palace winger Wilfried Zaha, who is valued at an astronomical £80m. Indeed, the prospect of linking up a talented flair player with Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang, Alexandre Lacazette and Mesut Ozil is almost certain to whet the appetite of Arsenal supporters.





The Gunners, meanwhile, look to have agreed terms with Real Madrid over a loan deal for Dani Ceballos, while young defender William Saliba is also closing in on a move to the Emirates Stadium.

Alessandro Sabattini/GettyImages

Once those moves are completed, attention may turn to getting a deal over the line for Celtic full-back Kieran Tierney - with a £25m deal in the offing, if Arsenal are prepared to offer the Bhoys more money up front than previously offered.