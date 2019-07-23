Fiorentina Winger Federico Chiesa Keen on Big Move to Juventus this Summer

Fiorentina winger Federico Chiesa has reportedly expressed his desire for a move to Italian champions Juventus after a successful campaign with La Viola.

Chiesa was one of the stand out performers for Vincenzo Montella's side last season, notching 12 goals in 41 appearances, despite Fiorentina's battle with relegation at the bottom of Serie A.

Gabriele Maltinti/GettyImages

New club owner Rocco Commisso only completed his takeover of the club in June and is unsurprisingly keen on keeping his best players for the new season.

However, Gazzetta dello Sport (via Football Italia) understands the 21-year-old is not convinced by the new owner's plans and is actively pushing for a move to Juventus.

Despite reports of a €5m-per-year deal being agreed with the player, Commisso is likely to demand a huge fee for the Italy international, who is regarded as one of his country's best prospects.

He recently caught the eye at the European Under-21 Championships, where he scored three times in three matches for the hosts, who were eliminated at the group stages, following a shock defeat to Poland.





Juventus have had already enjoyed a busy summer of new arrivals as they look to gear up for their new season under former Chelsea manager Maurizio Sarri.





They have already signed €75m Matthijs de Ligt, while Aaron Ramsey and Adrien Rabiot have arrived on huge salaries to bolster the midfield.

Pakawich Damrongkiattisak/GettyImages

The interest in Chiesa may be genuine. However, La Vecchia Signora would likely have to move a few players on and free up some funds, if they were to make yet another big-money move for the Fiorentina youngster this summer.