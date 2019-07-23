Juventus Manager Maurizio Sarri Eyes Move for Danny Rose as Schalke & PSG Also Chase Left Back

Juventus manager Maurizio Sarri is the driving force behind the club's strong interest in Danny Rose, with Schalke and Paris Saint-Germain also chasing the Tottenham player.

Rose was deliberately left out of Spurs' pre-season squad to tour Asia to enable him to find him another club, just as fellow full back Kieran Trippier had been before his £20m move to Atletico Madrid was confirmed.



And, according to the Daily Mail, Sarri has now specifically told Juve it is Rose he wants, after being impressed with him during his time as Chelsea boss last season.



Despite I Bianconeri signing 20-year-old Luca Pellegrini earlier in the window, the Italian is interested in securing another left back, with Pellegrini likely to go out on loan to Cagliari in order to gain further experience.

And his number one target is now Rose, with the 60-year-old keen to beat both Schalke and PSG to the Englishman's signature.

As for Tottenham, they have set their sights on Fulham prodigy Ryan Sessegnon as the best replacement for Rose, with a deal said to be edging closer to completion.

Last summer, quotes ranging from £50m to £100m were being attributed to the 18-year-old, but Spurs will end up paying a lot less than that this time around.



Indeed, despite the west Londoners placing a £40m price tag on his head at the start of this summer transfer window, the north Londoners are confident of securing a deal for around £25m, with the player's contract expiration date of June 2020 aiding their case.

Ironically, both Juve and PSG, alongside Borussia Dortmund, have been monitoring Sessegnon, but the Englishman is keen to stay in London, and Spurs have long been at the forefront of negotiations.

